News

 > News > PlayStation

Shuhei Yoshida is now a PlayStation Stars collectible

The latest exclusive PlayStation Stars collectible is a very familiar face.
14 Apr 2023
Leah J. Williams
shuhei yoshida playstation stars

PlayStation

Image: Shuhei Yoshida

Share Icon

Fresh off receiving the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship for his contributions to the global games industry, Sony veteran Shuhei Yoshida is being honoured in an entirely different, but perhaps no less special way: he’s being immortalised as a PlayStation Stars digital collectible.

Following in the footsteps of the apes from Ape Escape, Yoshida will become an unlockable part of Sony’s burgeoning loyalty program, which is designed to encourage player retention. He will be represented by a miniature bobblehead rocking a suit and glasses, which will be available for display in the PlayStation App, and on consoles.

Read: Everything you need to know about PlayStation Stars

To unlock the new digital figure, you’ll need to play at least one of the following games within the PlayStation ecosystem:

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • The Knight Witch

Each of these independent games has been hand-picked by Yoshida, and the collection speaks to his love and support for indie games. It’s particularly nice to see Cult of the Lamb, from Melbourne-based studio Massive Monster, on the list. If just one keen PlayStation Stars user picks up the game solely to grab the Yoshida bobblehead, this entire experiment has been worthwhile.

Beyond being a fun collectible to add to your PlayStation Stars gallery, the launch of the Yoshida bobblehead is also a lovely tribute to an icon of PlayStation. Yoshida has been at Sony for three decades, and has helped bring countless characters and adventures to life. In recent years, he has transitioned to an indie game-focussed role, where he continues to work on supporting developers and studios around the world.

Those keen to celebrate his achievements in digital bobblehead form should head to the PlayStation Stars hub to learn more about the program, and how to unlock this wonderful, weird memento.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Super Mario Bros. 1985
?>
News

Super Mario Bros. theme to be immortalised in Library of Congress

The Super Mario Bros. theme has become the first piece of video game music to be immortalised in the US…

Edmond Tran
call of duty warzone 2.0 dmz skins
?>
News

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 seemingly introduces pay-to-win skins

New paid skins available for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have caused major concern in the game's player community.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 open beta warning
?>
News

Diablo 4: Battle passes are expected to take 80 hours to complete

Getting through Diablo 4's many battle passes will require patience and dedication.

Leah J. Williams
FromSoftware Hidetaka Miyazaki Director of Elden Ring
?>
News

Elden Ring director named in 'Time 100' 2023 Most Influential People list

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki is the second video game developer in history to make the prestigious and highly publicised…

Edmond Tran
ubisoft assassin's creed ubisoft+
?>
News

Ubisoft+ subscription service launches on Xbox Consoles

Ubisoft+ is now available on Xbox consoles, although it does arrive with a hefty price tag.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login