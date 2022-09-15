Everything you need to know about PlayStation Stars

Sony is on the cusp of launching the PlayStation Stars loyalty program, a brand new service designed to reward players as they hop into new games, and complete tasks set on console. But while the Stars name has been thrown around a lot, you may be wondering what exactly the service entails. Ahead of launch, here’s what you need to know.

What is PlayStation Stars?

PlayStation Stars is a digital program available on PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It will be free to join when it launches in 2022, anyone can sign up to become a member.

Once you’re a member, you’ll be able to start earning rewards, including loyalty points that can be redeemed for gifts (including PSN wallet funds, and other PlayStation Store products). You’ll also be able to earn ‘digital collectibles’ that PlayStation has said aren’t NFTs.

These loyalty points can be earned by completing a ‘variety of campaigns and activities’ set out by PlayStation, as well as a ‘monthly check-in’ campaign that requires you to simply play any game. Other rewards will be given for winning tournaments, achieving specific trophies in games, and even being the first player to earn a Platinum Trophy on select video games.

These campaigns and activities will be sent out by PlayStation, and will be available on a dedicated PlayStation Stars hub on each console, and the PlayStation App.

As an added benefit, PlayStation Plus subscribers will also automatically earn points for every purchase they make on the PlayStation Store. This system has not been explained in detail, but it will likely work similarly to the rewards program on the Nintendo eShop.

What are the digital collectibles on PlayStation Stars?

As for the digital collectibles players can earn, these are described as ‘digital representations of things PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment’.

There’ll be new collectibles to earn on a monthly basis, as well as ‘ultra rare’ collectibles to grab for digital display. It doesn’t appear you’ll be able to purchase these, but they can be earned with enough time and dedication.

Once you’ve nabbed them, they’ll appear in a virtual display case within the PlayStation App. The first collectible to launch includes ‘a scene with Punto the gondolier from Ape Escape 2, PlayStation 3, PocketStation, Toro and Kuro celebrating a birthday, Chord Machine, and Polygon Man.’

When does PlayStation Stars launch?

PlayStation Stars is set to soft launch in ‘most markets’ in late September 2022, via the PlayStation App. It will roll out on the app first, before launching on consoles.

Asia, the Americas and Europe will get the service at a later date.