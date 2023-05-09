PlayStation Showcase rumoured for May 2023

A major PlayStation Showcase could air the week of 25 May 2023, according to fresh rumours from Jeff Grubb, industry insider and reporter for gaming outlet Giant Bomb. The showcase was detailed in a recent ‘Summer Game Mess’ breakdown from Grubb, who seemingly revealed the timeline of games industry events and reveals planned for the May and June period.

While some of the events detailed have already been announced and confirmed – including the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Starfield Direct, and Ubisoft Forward – the PlayStation Showcase is a major outlier. Insiders have previously floated rumours about an incoming PlayStation event that would roughly align with other Summer Game Fest activities but so far, we’ve yet to hear anything firm.

Grubb’s word shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but he has developed a reputation as a reliable source of games industry information – and we won’t have to wait long for this rumoured event to surface, should it be legitimate.

Read: Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct dated for June 2023

The timing certainly feels right for PlayStation to pop back into the scene with news and updates on the latest games.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, for example, is reportedly set to launch around September 2023, should an innocent leak from Venom actor Tony Todd be believed. Given we’ve yet to see any major gameplay trailers or details about this adventure, it could get the spotlight this go around.

Then there are other potential appearances, from new looks at Final Fantasy XVI, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is technically due for launch later this year, to major surprises that may bulk out the games lineup for 2024 and beyond.

For now, Sony has yet to make an official comment about this rumoured showcase, but we can expect to learn more in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for the tail end of May 2023, which may or may not yield some fresh news from the PlayStation camp.