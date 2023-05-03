News

Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct dated for June 2023

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will officially air live in June 2023.
4 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct livestreams have been given a firm date and air time for everyone around the world – so it’s time to mark your calendars and prepare for this year’s not-E3 activities. On 11 June 2023 at 10:00 am PT, Bethesda and Microsoft will lift the lid on a number of future games for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, including the highly-anticipated Starfield.

You can expect this game to appear during the Xbox Games Showcase – as well as the post-show deep dive segment, Starfield Direct, which should provide greater insight into the upcoming blockbuster after being in development for several years.

These shows will also be followed by the annual Xbox Games Showcase Extended, which will air on 13 June 2023 at 10:00 am PT – and provide an array of first looks, gameplay showcases, and surprises for the latest games.

At this stage, we have very little idea about what could be on show, but there are plenty of in-development Xbox games that are deserving of a renewed spotlight – Fable and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 amongst them. Whatever appears, the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct will be worth tuning in for.

Read: Redfall review – The world is a vampire

How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct

The Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct live streams have been locked in for 11 June 2023. Here’s when the shows will air around the world:

  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (12 June)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (11 June)
  • United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 7:00 pm CET (11 June)

The shows will be live on the Xbox YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels, and will also be available on the Xbox ASL Twitch channel with sign language support.

In addition to these livestreams, in-person FanFest events will be held in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Melbourne, and Warsaw this year. You can find out more about these events on the Xbox website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

