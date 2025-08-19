A new PlayStation showcase is reportedly being planned for September, which could shine a light on a host of their upcoming games.

With so many acclaimed single-player games under its belt, Sony’s pivot towards live-service games and subsequent potential pivot away from them left a lot of audiences scratching their heads. However, with the focus seemingly back on what made their consoles so popular to begin with, many might be wondering what their various in-house studios like Bluepoint and Santa Monica Studios have been up to since their last releases.

Sony Showcase in September?

The information comes from well-known leaker Jeff Grub, from Giant Bomb, who was speaking about the potential event during a Game Mess Mornings video discussion. He said that it was more likely to be a State of Play rather than a PlayStation Showcase, with the difference being that the former is smaller and slightly more low-key in its focus.

Other than this, Grubb didn’t go into detail about what games might be expected, only saying that he did not expect Fairgames – one of PlayStation’s live-service games – to make an appearance.



Upcoming PlayStation Games That Could Feature

The games that seem most likely to be shown-off are those that are closer to launching, with Sony’s next big exclusive Ghost of Yotei releasing in October of this year being.

However, with this getting attention at Gamescom 2025 as well, and having had its own focus in July, it arguably doesn’t require as much of the spotlight. Instead, Hoursemarque’s recently announced Saros could be a likely candidate due to its 2026 release date, as could Insomniac’s Wolverine game or even Naughty Dog’s new sci-fi adventure Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. At the same time, if it is a smaller showcase, the focus may well be on smaller games with only one larger game making an appearance.

PlayStation Live Service Failure?

There is a lot of confusion around PlayStation’s general strategy at the moment, especially after the shut-down and full refunding of all sold copies of Concord, two weeks after its disastrous launch.

In addition to this, Bungie’s constant behind-the-scenes shakeups have led to delays in the release of Marathon, which was originally meant to come out this year.

Even after Concord, Sony seemingly reaffirmed their commitment to live-service games, though it has yet to be seen whether the actual reality will match this public statement.