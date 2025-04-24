Ghost of Yotei gets October 2025 release date

Sucker Punch Productions has confirmed Ghost of Yotei, sequel to 2020 hit Ghost of Tsushima, will officially launch for PlayStation 5 on 2 October 2025. It’s fair to say the release date is much sooner than expected, as the game was only announced in late 2024. It’s a sign of the times, but it’s become increasingly rare for AAA games to be announced and launched within such a short window. Really, it’s refreshing to see.

A few months ago, we had no clue about what Sucker Punch Productions was quietly working on. Now, the game is just a few months away, and we know it’ll launch as one of the major blockbusters of October. Typically, this is a highly competitive month for new game releases, and now, Ghost of Yotei will be one of the big names to beat.

So far, we also know Directive 8020 (the next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology) will also release that month, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is targeting launch in this period.

Ghost of Yotei – New Trailer

As well as confirming Ghost of Yotei will launch in this period, Sucker Punch has also released a new trailer for the upcoming game, focussed on the journey of protagonist Atsu (The Ghost), as she hunts down the villains who murdered her family. We get a brief glimpse at some of these villains in the trailer, as well as a good look at the game’s many gorgeous terrains.

Like Ghost of Tsushima before it, Ghost of Yotei will pair stylish, brutal combat with a real sense of beauty, as players travel through 1600s rural Japan across a range of seasons. As shown off in the trailer, you’ll catch all sorts of sights in the game, from drifting cherry blossoms, to snow falling on wintery peaks. Of course, the journey won’t always be peaceful, but Ghost of Yotei looks like it’ll give you plenty of time to vibe anyway.

Ghost of Yotei – Collector’s Edition announced

Image: Sucker Punch Productions

Alongside the trailer and release date, Sucker Punch Productions has additionally revealed the first look at the Ghost of Yotei physical Collector’s Edition, which comes with a bunch of novel collectibles. Those keen to grab one will get a neat box, a sash, art cards, a Ghost mask, a Zeni Hajiki coin game and pouch set, a papercraft ginkgo tree, and a tsuba guard replica.

Notably, the tsuba here is fairly similar to the one included in the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Collector’s Edition. I wouldn’t be opposed to new Collector’s Edition continuing the trend of offering tsuba replicas, as they’re beautiful and intricate, and would look great in any collection, as well as being a great memento of a game and its characters.

Those keen to grab this Collector’s Edition, or any other edition of Ghost of Yotei, won’t have to wait long. As announced, the game launches for PlayStation 5 on 2 October 2025.