Find all the key info ahead of Gamescom 2025, including how to live stream the opening night in Cologne.

For fans of gaming, large event showcases (often hosted by Geoff Keighley) are exciting opportunities to hear more about upcoming games and what certain studios have been up to. A lot of expectation can often be placed on these kinds of events, especially when it comes to games with a lot of hype behind them, like Steam’s most wishlisted game of of 2025 Hollow Knight: Silksong. Miraculously, it looks as though Silksong might finally be shown off at this year’s Gamescom — but when is the main event and what else can you expect to see?

When is Gamescom 2025?

Gamescom itself is a multi-day event where attendees can play demos and browse stalls that have been set up by various companies, but the showcase that draws a lot of popular attention happens on opening night.

This year, that’s 19th August 2025 at 2pm EDT, 11 am PDT, 7pm BST and 8pm CEST. The event is expected to last for around two hours, giving plenty of time to focus on games that have been announced to be present as well as a few extra surprises.

What Will Be Shown?

There are several games which have been confirmed to be present. These include Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Silent Hill f, the World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion, Resident Evil: Requiem, Ghost of Yotei, The Outer Worlds 2 and Ninja Gaiden 4.

There will also be a lot of time to focus on smaller, indie games, as has become tradition for these events, as well as for gaming adaptation media – many suspect the second season of Fallout to make an appearance in form or another.

Will Silksong Be there?

With every single gaming showcase since Silksong’s announcement, big or small, being bombarded with questions about the game, the mere suggestion of this game making an appearance can begin to feel somewhat tired.

However, there is perhaps good reason to feel more optimistic this time around – especially with the release date of the game seemingly confirmed to be before the end of this year, with Silksong getting a playable demo at Gamescom. Geoff Keighley, presenter of the event, also tweeted an image of him wearing a red nose, which could be inferred as a pointed reference towards the ‘clown makeup’ meme that always accompanies the comments about expecting Silksong to appear at gaming showcases in the past – seemingly adding fuel to the fire.

How to Live Stream Gamescom 2025

Games fans can watch the demos and presentations live throughout, courtesy of Gamescom’s livestream on their dedicated website.