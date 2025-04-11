PlayStation Plus is getting a price bump in Australia

The cost of a PlayStation Plus subscription is set to increase in Australia and other global regions, from 16 April 2025. From that date, players can expect to pay a few more dollars per tier level, with this bump designed to account for the impact of “global market conditions.”

Over the last few years, the cost of a PlayStation Plus subscription has risen steadily, driven by inflation. For those who require a subscription for multiplayer, there’s really not an alternative choice – but for anyone using the service casually, to play from its catalogue of games or nab free monthly games, the bump might inspire a rethink.

At the very least, there is a grace period for those paying month-to-month. New subscribers will need to pay the slightly higher cost from 16 April 2025. For current subscribers (not a pre-paid plan), the price change will be implemented from the “next billing date that occurs on or after 24 June 2025.”

Notably, if you make any member ship changes like upgrades, downgrades, or adding more time to your subscription, the new price change will come into play.

Here’s what you can expect to be paying for PlayStation Plus in Australia, from 16 April 2025.

PlayStation Plus: Australian Price From April 2025

PlayStation Plus Essential

1 month – AUD $12.95

3 months – AUD $35.95

12 months – AUD $102.95

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 month – AUD $20.95

3 months – AUD $59.95

12 months – AUD $187.95

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

1 month – AUD $23.95

3 months – AUD $70.95

12 months – AUD $214.95

Those familiar will note price bumps range from $1-2 per tier in Australia – which is slightly better than price bumps in other countries.

For now, this price point should hold, although it’s worth noting that changes in the US and turmoil associated with trade tariffs may inspire another overhaul of pricing in the near future. Stay tuned as we learn more about the evolving situation.