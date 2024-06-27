PlayStation Plus: Free Monthly Games for July 2024

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting three new, free games to download in July 2024, with each hailing from a very different genre. Headlining the Monthly Games pack is action-shooter Borderlands 3, and it’s joined by multiplayer game Among Us, and ice hockey sim NHL 24.

Of the three, our choice pick has to be Borderlands 3. While it’s arguably the weakest of the Borderlands franchise, it’s still a colourful burst of action. In the game, you are a Vault Hunter looking to find the treasures of a mysterious Vault, while taking down a cult known as the Children of the Vault. Across multiple worlds, you’ll fight bands of roving warriors (including deadly angels) – and the best part is you can play the entire game in local co-op with mates.

We really could do with more local co-op games. It feels like a lost art in the modern era.

Next up in the list is Among Us. This multiplayer game is extremely good fun in short bursts, and even better when you have a big group of friends to play with. For those unfamiliar, it casts one player as an evil Imposter on a floating spaceship. It’s that player’s job to kill everyone on board, while everyone else must figure out who the Imposter is during team meeting sessions. If you’re terrible at keeping a secret, you might struggle with this game, but confessions are always super fun and silly.

Read: Take-Two has purchased Gearbox from Embracer Group for US $460 million

Finally, in the list of PlayStation Plus Free Monthly Games we have NHL 24 – which is a game specifically for the ice hockey enthusiasts amongst us. This EA Sports title lets you embody your favourite ice hockey player, and take to the ice for rounds of frantic, occasionally violent goal scoring.

All of the games above will be available to download from 2 July 2024.

PlayStation Plus: Additional perks

As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, there are also additional perks for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month. For one thing, you’ll be able to get a special Genshin Impact PlayStation Plus Pack for free. This gives you: 160 Primogens, 4 Fragile Resin, 20 Hero’s Wit, 30 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 150,000 Mora.

As an additional perk, PlayStation Plus subscribers who purchase a 12-month membership will also get free movie credits to use on the Sony Pictures Core app. These credits will be based on membership tier, and will allow subscribers to purchase movies via the app.

You can learn more about the monthly PlayStation Plus offering on the PlayStation Blog.