PlayStation Plus: Game Catalogue for January 2024 revealed

PlayStation Plus is getting a fresh new wave of games this month, with the latest Game Catalogue headlined by the excellent Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as well as horrifying survival adventure, Resident Evil 2.

They’re joined by other essential titles, including Just Cause 3 and Hardspace: Shipbreaker, but the real highlight of this month is the strong array of incoming PlayStation classics. Rally Cross for PS1 is set to arrive on PlayStation Plus shortly, as is nostalgic film adaptation, Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace. Beyond this, the Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection is also launching for PlayStation Plus subscribers shortly, as are two Mana classics remastered in HD: Legend of Mana, and Secret of Mana.

Here’s the full list of PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue titles arriving on 16 January 2024.

PlayStation Plus: Extra, Premium, Deluxe games for January 2024

Here’s everything landing for all PlayStation Plus Extra, Premium, and Deluxe subscribers in January 2024:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition (PS4, PS5) – “Bullets, magic and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Blast baddies with powerful guns and devastating spells in frenetic first-person battles and delve into dangerous dungeons for a shot at epic loot!”

Resident Evil 2 (PS4, PS5) – “Originally released in 1998, Resident Evil 2, one of the most iconic games of all time, returns completely reimagined for PS4 & PS5. Play individual campaigns for both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield using an all new 3rd person view as you explore the zombie infested areas of Raccoon City, now stunningly re-built using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine.”

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5) – “Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging tech, carve and slice spaceships in zero-g to recover valuable materials in this sci-fi physics sim, exploring a variety of ship types then upgrade your tools and gear to take on more lucrative contracts in the form of bigger and harder craft.”

LEGO City Undercover (PS4) – “In LEGO City Undercover, play as Chase McCain, a police officer who’s been tasked with going undercover to hunt down the notorious – and recently escaped – criminal Rex Fury and putting an end to his city-wide crime wave.”

Just Cause 3 (PS4) – “Rico Rodriguez returns to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways imaginable across a Mediterranean island paradise. Arm yourself with a wide range of explosive weaponry, choose from a huge variety of different vehicles and get adventurous with dozens of challenge missions and collectibles to discover.”

Session: Skate Sim (PS4, PS5) – “Express yourself freely and master innovative controls in this realistic skating sim. Made by and for skaters, Session: Skate Sim is an ultra-realistic skateboard game that combines ’90s skate culture aesthetic with modern gameplay.”

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4) – “Shadow Tactics is a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period. Take control of a team of deadly specialists and sneak in the shadows between dozens of enemies. Choose your approach when infiltrating mighty castles, snowy mountain monasteries or hidden forest camps. Set traps, poison your opponents or completely avoid enemy contact.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4, PS5) – “In this narrative RPG, play as three vampires, wield their powers wisely and strike the right balance between your human and animal side in a heart-pounding story in which your choices will decide the fate of Boston.”

Surviving the Aftermath (PS4) – “Survive and thrive in a post-apocalyptic future – resources are scarce, but opportunity calls! Build the ultimate disaster proof colony, protect your colonists, and restore civilization to a devastated world.”

PlayStation Plus: Premium and Deluxe Classics for January 2024

Here’s every classic game set to land in the Premium and Deluxe Game Catalogue in January 2024:

Rally Cross (PS4 | PS5) – “Prove your driving superiority across desert, through the lush hills of Europe, and around gigantic stadiums in Rally Cross, originally released for PS1. Mud throwing, fishtailing, and forcing wrecks are all par for the course, as you do what you have to in the heat of battle.”

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace (PS4 | PS5) – “Use the Force – and your wits – to overcome challenges at every turn in this adaptation of the movie, originally released on PS1. In a non-linear storyline that includes key moments from Episode I and additional side-quests, travel to the exotic locales of Episode I, battle hordes of enemies and solve dozens of challenging puzzles.”

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PS4) – “Celebrate Street Fighter’s historic legacy with the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. In this massive collection of 12 Street Fighter titles, which encompass the Street Fighter I, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter III and Street Fighter Alpha series, perfect arcade balance makes it to consoles for the first time ever.”

Legend of Mana (PS4) – “Meet a colorful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters, and explore the vast world of Fa’Diel in this action RPG. Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree seen in a dream, before discovering… the world map is empty!”