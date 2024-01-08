Xbox Game Pass gets blockbuster January 2024 lineup

News

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a strong month to kick off the year.
8 Jan 2024
Leah J. Williams
Image: Capcom

Xbox Game Pass is set for one of its biggest months yet, with subscribers gaining access to a blockbuster array of games throughout January 2024. Headlining the pack of recent announcements is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2, both of which are certainly worthy inclusions.

But they’re not alone – this month also plays host to the arrival of more under-the-radar adventures, including steampunk horror Close to the Sun, and the colourful, imaginative Figment.

While these inclusions are matched by some sad departures – Grand Theft Auto V, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable all leave in January 2024 – there are plenty of newer picks that somewhat dampen these blows.

Here’s every new game coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2024.

Xbox Game Pass: January 2024 arrivals

  • Close to the Sun (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available now: “Deep in international waters, Tesla’s Helios stands still. An unbound utopia for scientific research, Rose Archer steps aboard in search of her sister, quickly to discover not all is as it seems.”
  • Hell Let Loose (Xbox Series X/S, PC, Cloud) – Available now: “Squad up and take to the battlefields of World War II in the ever-expanding, hardcore, first-person shooter experience that is Hell Let Loose.”
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 9 January: “Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior. Explore England’s Dark Ages as you raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla in this critically acclaimed entry in the Assassin’s Creed series.”
  • Figment (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 9 January: “An action-adventure game that invites you to explore a unique, surreal universe filled with music, humour and a multi-layered narrative.”
  • Super Mega Baseball 4 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 11 January: “It’s time to go yard with the best to ever play the game. Hit, pitch, throw, and slide into home plate with the series’ signature combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay depth.”
  • We Happy Few (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 11 January: “Making a return to the Game Pass library! From Compulsion Games, set in a drug-fuelled, retro futuristic city in an alternative 1960s England, We Happy Few is an action adventure game in which you hide, fight, and conform your way out of a delusional Joy-obsessed world.”
  • Resident Evil 2 (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 16 January: “Join rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they fight to survive a mysterious viral outbreak in Raccoon City that has turned its citizens into terrifying, flesh-eating zombies.”
  • Those Who Remain (Console, PC, Cloud) – Available 16 January: “As the lights go out, the embers of darkness are stoked in the sleepy town of Dormont. Confront uncomfortable horrors, keep your sanity in check, and survive the night in this story-driven first-person psychological-thriller.”

Xbox Game Pass: January 2024 departures

As mentioned, a fair number of games are departing Xbox Game Pass in January 2024. These include Grand Theft Auto V on 5 January 2024, and the following titles leaving on 15 January 2024:

  • Garden Story
  • MotoGP 22
  • Persona 4 Golden
  • Persona 3 Portable

Those keen to check out any of these games will need to get in quick.

Stay tuned for the next round of Xbox Game Pass arrivals and departures.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

