The best deals from the PlayStation Indies sale February 2023

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting a major indie game sale, with plenty of solid offers.
15 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
The PlayStation Store is currently hosting a major PlayStation Indies sale, with plenty of gems currently on offer. While some inclusions stretch the bounds of what an ‘indie game’ really is – there’s Lego and Planet Coaster in the bunch – there’s no doubting the quality of games on offer. From recent action hits like Sifu, to shark fantasy simulators like Maneater, there’s a vast range of PS4 and PS5 games going for cheap.

While you will need to dig to find the real gems, hidden behind DLC packs for DayZ and Train Sim World, there are plenty of options. Untitled Goose Game is 50% off, if you’ve yet to cause chaos in this cartoonish romp. Evil Genius 2 is also going for its cheapest price yet.

If you’ve yet to play the stellar What Remains of Edith Finch, that’s also on sale, for just AU $6.23. Whatever your genre preference, there’ll likely be something for you.

Here are our picks for the best deals of the PlayStation Indies sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices will likely be available on regional versions of the PlayStation Store. Some deals have further discounts for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

  • A Short Hike (PS4) – $7.17 $11.95 (-40%)
  • Ashen (PS4) – $14.98 $59.95 (-75%)
  • Batora: Lost Haven (PS4 | PS5) – $30.36 $37.95 (-20%)
  • Beyond a Steel Sky (PS4 | PS5) – $21.98 $54.95 (-60%)
  • Deliver Us The Moon (PS4 | PS5) – $7.73 $30.95 (-75%)
  • Evil Genius 2 (PS4 | PS5) – $21.98 $54.95 (-60%)
  • Hokko Life (PS4) – $17.46 $24.95 (-30%)
  • Knights and Bikes (PS4) – $15.97 $31.95 (-50%)
  • Lego Brawls (PS4 | PS5) – $19.97 $39.95 (-50%)
  • Lemon Cake (PS4 | PS5) – $27.96 $39.95 (-30%)
  • Lost Ember (PS4) – $22.47 $44.95 (-50%)
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (PS4) – $11.47 $22.95 (-50%)
  • Little Misfortune (PS4) – $10.48 $29.95 (-65%)
  • Maneater (PS4 | PS5) – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)
  • Martha Is Dead (PS4 | PS5) – $23.97 $39.95 (-40%)
  • My Friend Peppa Pig: Complete Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $31.47 $62.95 (-50%)
  • Nobody Saves The World (PS4 | PS5) – $22.77 $37.95 (-40%)
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4) – $34.97 $69.95 (-50%)
  • Paradise Killer (PS4 | PS5) – $14.97 $29.95 (-50%)
  • Planet Coaster: Premium Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $36.26 $120.95 (-70%)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4) – $10.77 $17.95 (-40%)
  • Sherlock Holmes: Absolute Deduction Bundle (PS4 | PS5) – $62.98 $179.95 (-65%)
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – Deluxe (PS4 | PS5) – $36.38 $90.95 (-60%)
  • Shin chan: Me and the Professor Summer Vacation (PS4) – $56.96 $75.96 (-25%)
  • Sifu (PS4 | PS5) – $38.96 $59.95 (-35%)
  • Telling Lies (PS4) – $7.48 $29.95 (-75%)
  • The Artful Escape (PS4 | PS5) – $14.97 $24.95 (-40%)
  • The Last Oricru (PS5) – $25.17 $55.95 (-55%)
  • The Medium (PS5) – $39.17 $69.95 (-44%)
  • The Pathless (PS4 | PS5) – $23.97 $47.95 (-50%)
  • The Sinking City (PS5) – $29.38 $97.95 (-70%)
  • The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition (PS4) – $41.96 $59.95 (-30%)
  • Thymesia (PS4) – $31.96 $39.95 (-20%)
  • Untitled Goose Game (PS4) – $14.97 $29.95 (-50%)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (PS4) – $8.99 $44.95 (-80%)
  • Wayward Strand (PS4 | PS5) – $23.96 $29.95 (-20%)
  • We Are OFK – $17.46 $24.95 (-30%)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4 | PS5) – $6.23 $24.95 (-75%)

You can browse the latest PlayStation Indies sale for yourself here.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

