PlayStation and Darling Harbour launch fireworks charity drive

PlayStation Australia, the Sony Foundation, and Darling Harbour have teamed up for a citywide charity drive in Sydney, encouraging folks to donate to the Sony Foundation Australia’s Children’s Holiday Camp program in December 2023.

Anyone who donates to the program in the coming weeks with a minimum AUD $2 donation will go into the draw for a chance to launch the Darling Harbour Christmas Fireworks on the 9th, 16th or 23rd of December while also nabbing a new look, slimline PlayStation 5 console.

You can donate online via the Sony Foundation website, or visit the PlayStation Christmas Activation in person outside the Convention Centre Forecourt in Darling Harbour, Sydney for extra entries (in-person donations count as two entries for a single person).

Those who win the competition to let off the fireworks will be invited to press the big blue-black button to start the daily show, in what is one of very few opportunities to let off legal fireworks in Sydney. Beyond being a neat opportunity to indulge in your dreams, it’s also for a very good cause.

Read: Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Video Game Gifts for PlayStation Fans

The Sony Foundation Australia’s Children’s Holiday Camp program is designed to provide memorable holidays for children with disability, while also providing overnight care to relieve parents and guardians. The holiday camps provide 24/7 primary care for kids by high school and university students, with the aim for kids to come away with new friends, and lifelong positive memories.

In celebration of PlayStation Australia and the Sony Foundation’s new initiative, camper Saskia was given the opportunity to launch the Darling Harbour Christmas, surrounded by her family. It was a great way to kick off the month-long showcase, and to demonstrate how a bit of fun for kids can make life seem a bit more magical.

Those keen for a chance to let off the fireworks for themselves will need to donate to the Sony Foundation Australia’s Children’s Holiday Camp program before 23 December 2023. You can learn more about the work of the Sony Foundation on its website.