Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Video Game Gifts for PlayStation Fans

It can be difficult to shop for gamers around Christmas time, with the range of video games, accessories, and consoles being frankly overwhelming. Choosing the right game requires knowing the existing taste of the PlayStation fan in your life. Determining the right accessory is all about analysing their current set-up, and where you can improve things.

The right Christmas gift takes time, observation, and expertise – but if you need some help, that’s where this handy gift guide comes in. From fresh consoles, to the latest games and accessories, here are a few solid PlayStation gift ideas to get the ball rolling this Christmas.

The Best PS4 and PS5 Games of 2023

Okay, this one seems basic, right? The PlayStation fan in your life would certainly love a new video game for Christmas. But it’s not as simple as buying any old game. First, you have to consider what type of games your dearly beloved plays. Do they like adventure games? Puzzlers? Meaningful stories about fathers connecting with sons or daughters? The good news is there’s plenty of variety – and many options, even if you’re not sure where to start.

Here are a few of our personal recommendations for the best PS4 and PS5 games of 2023:

Any of these titles would make for great gifts.

A PlayStation Store Gift Card

If you’re not quite sure what to buy the PlayStation fan in your life, the safest bet is to purchase a gift card for the PlayStation Store. These will allow your giftee to pick and choose whatever games they’d most like to play – and it opens up a whole world of possibilities.

There’s also the matter that some of the best games of PS4 and PS5 – most notably, Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – are currently digital-only, so you need digital currency to buy them. Via Amazon, you can purchase these flexible gift cards in a range of denominations:

A Spare PlayStation Controller

Gaming doesn’t have to be a solo activity – not when there’s a second controller involved. If you’re somebody who likes to game with others, or you just want a bonding activity with the PlayStation fan in your life, buy them a second controller. Choose something funky like purple, blue, or pink – or go for the classic white colour scheme. Whatever you decide, it’s always handy to have a second controller on the go.

This helps with multiplayer gaming sessions, with charging, and even helps to preserve the buttons and tactility of all controllers, as players are able to share the gameplay load. You can never have too many controllers – and they certainly make for nice gifts.

Here’s a few of the latest snazzy PS5 Controller colourways:

PS5 DualSense Charging Station

If the PlayStation lover in your life already has multiple PS4 or PS5 controllers, you might like to help out with their charging situation. The PS5 notorious has very few USB slots – and even fewer that are accessible, making charging a massive pain. But being able to charge multiple controllers from a single slot is very handy – and would likely make for a great and cost-effective gift.

Not everyone has use for these multi-controller chargers, but they’re perfect for the right person. So consider something like the OIVO PS5 Charging Station (US $24.99) for a solid PlayStation-adjacent gift.

Western Digital WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD

The PlayStation 5 is a powerful console – but game install sizes are massive, and it won’t be long until the console storage is filled, and can’t fit anymore. That’s where an SSD expansion comes in. These tiny chips can add terabytes of storage capacity, and can be easily fitted into the backend of the PS5.

They’re massively handy for anyone who loves games, and would be considered a very useful gift if you have a bigger budget. Other than the recommended WD_Black SN850X 2TB (US $199.98), which has been tried and tested by GamesHub, the following devices also come recommended:

Novelty Lights

If there’s one thing we know about video game fans, it’s that they really, really love RGB lights. To that end, they make for a great gift, with a variety of novelty PlayStation-themed lights available for those looking to decorate their gaming spaces.

For the basic option, you’ve got the classic PlayStation Logo Light from Paladone (US $29.76), but you can also get creative with third-party Kavaas Neon Gamer Signs (US $20.92), or even Strip Lights for PS5 Consoles (US $20.99).

You might just brighten up your gift recipient’s day with this pick.

Sony Inzone H9 Headset

The Sony H9 Inzone Headset (US $228.00) is a solid audio companion that maximises bass and audio blasts while you’re playing games. If you want the best for the PlayStation lover in your life, the H9 is the way to go – it’s one of the best PlayStation-centric headsets on the market. It also comes in H7 and H3 models, which sport fewer features, but maintain the same level of crisp sound and strong beats.

Check out the GamesHub review for more:

Read: Sony Inzone H9 headset review – Super bass and crisp surround sound

Sofa Bed Floor Chair

Posture is extremely important, especially while playing video games for long periods. If the PlayStation fan in your life has a bad gaming set-up, or one that’s not particularly comfortable, consider buying them something practical this Christmas, like the FLOGUOR Floor Sofa Chair (US $143.99). These chairs are great because they keep you low to the ground, while also supporting your buttocks and back.

With a chair like this you can sit close (but not too close) to the TV, enjoy gaming, and know you’re living in the lap of luxury – or something close to it, at least.

PlayStation 5 Slim Console

Now, an actual PlayStation 5 console is a gift only for the most beloved PlayStation fan in your life (assuming they don’t actually have one already) – but it is a viable option for a Christmas gift. Or a combined Christmas-birthday gift, valid for the next few years. Up to you. This Christmas, the PS5 Slim will be available for the first time – and it could make for a great present.

This slightly smaller console variant is notable for having a split down its centre, if you’re looking to purchase the right version. It’s also available in two unique variants, a Digital and a Disc version:

Do note that this console doesn’t really differ from its larger counterpart beyond size, so it may not be the most appropriate present for your gift receiver.

PlayStation VR2

Like the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation VR2 (US $499) is a hefty investment – but it might be a worthwhile one for the right person (and as long as they’re willing to share). The PlayStation VR2 is the newest generation of VR device from Sony, and is designed for more tactile, engaging experiences on PlayStation 5.

Since launch, a number of solid games have released on this VR headset, with titles including Horizon Call of the Mountain and Tentacular being standouts. Again – this is a meaty investment, but the pure generosity of this gift would certainly be fun to deliver.

Read: PSVR2: Top 12 Games for PlayStation VR 2

