PS5 Slim Console Release Date Announced for Australia

The release date for the new PlayStation 5 Slim consoles have finally been announced for Australia, following a November release overseas.
29 Nov 2023
Edmond Tran
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the Australian release date of the new, slimmer models of the PlayStation 5. The PS5 Slim consoles will be released on 6 December 2023, and retail for AU $799.95 for the Blu-ray disc drive model, and AU $679.95 for the Digital-only model.

Both new PS5 models will adopt the same hardware performance as the launch versions of the console, and both will also come with 1TB of internal storage by default. The Slim models were initially announced in October 2023, and launched in the US in November 2023.

The new PS5 Slim models have a total reduced volume of 30% and a weight reduction of 18% for the Blu-ray disc drive model, and 24% for the digital model. They also adopt a split chassis, with one half of the console being covered in glossy faceplates, and the other in matte faceplates.

Additional faceplates will be sold separately in the future, and will include an all-matte Black option, as well as Volcanic Red, Colbalt Blue, and Sterling Silver. Local pricing has not yet been announced. In the US, they retail for US $54.99 each.

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The new models come with some slight concessions – a vertical stand is no longer included, and is sold separately for AU $49.95 – but Sony will now sell a separate Blu-ray disc drive for the Digital console. This will retail for AU $159.95.

Australian pre-orders for the PS5 Slim consoles are available now at participating retailers.

PS5 Slim – Australian Prices

  • PS5 Standard Edition (with Blu-ray disc drive) – AU $799.95
  • PS5 Digital Edition (no Blu-ray disc drive) – AU $679.95

PS5 Slim Accessories – Australian Prices

  • Vertical Stand – AU $49.95
  • Console Covers – AU $TBC (US $54.99)
  • Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – $159.95 AUD

PS5 Slim – Australian Release Date

The PS5 Slim consoles will launch in Australia on 6 December 2023.

