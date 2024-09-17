PAX Aus 2024: Exhibitor lineup includes Bethesda, The Sims, Steam, and more

PAX Aus 2024 will play host to a range of major game studios, developers, and publishers, with many new and returning faces from years passed now confirmed to attend. The full list of PAX Aus 2024 exhibitors is impressive, and features plenty of recognisable names including Bethesda, Blizzard, Sega, Ubisoft, Steam, PlaySide, Devolver, Square Enix, and Massive Monster – and there’s also a range of surprises in the lot.

The Sims is getting a featured spot at PAX Aus 2024, which is a lovely touch for cosy game and sim fans. Anyone who visits the Sims booth will be able to grab a Plumbob and take photos, and receive a free tarot reading from the Grim Reaper, in support of the game’s new expansion.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred will be on show, hyping up the launch of this DLC. Bethesda has also announced activations celebrating The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76. Ubisoft will be showcasing Assassin’s Creed Shadows, with a special dev presentation by game director Charles Benoit also locked in.

Elsewhere, games including Age of Darkness: Final Stand, MOUSE: PI for Hire, Sonix X Shadow Generations, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! ZERO, and Two Point Museum will be playable.

Read: PAX Aus 2024 reveals new guests, including Weta Workshop

Away from the games segment, the PAX Aus team has also confirmed a range of tech exhibitors, including: Aftershock PC, ASUS ROG, Bluemouth Interactive, Cooler Master, Govee by Clever Gear, Intel, Keychron, LG Electronics Australia, MSI Gaming, Samsung and SecretLab. Red Bull will also be hosting the Gameball Royale at PAX Aus, an interactive dodgeball tournament for content creators.

Other exhibitors include BlackMilk Clothing, Crunchyroll, Aussie Broadbad, and the New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence, which is bringing 18 playable New Zealand-made games to the PAX Aus showfloor.

Tabletop fans will also be well-served with the folks behind Disney Lorcana set to host learn to play sessions, photo ops with the Great Illuminary, and challenge zones. Lorcana artist Matt Chapman will also be around this booth for signings.

You can learn more about all of these activations and exhibitor activities on the PAX Aus website.