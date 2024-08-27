News

 > News > Culture

PAX Aus 2024 reveals new guests, including Weta Workshop

PAX Aus 2024 will host folks from Weta Workshop, Square Enix, Surgent Studios, ZeniMax, and more.
27 Aug 2024 10:40
Leah J. Williams
tales of the shire pax aus 2024

Culture

Image: Weta Workshop

Share Icon

The team at PAX Aus 2024 has announced a fresh wave of special guests for the show, revealing folks from Wētā Workshop, ZeniMax Online Studios, PlayStation Studios Creative Arts, Square Enix, Valve, and Surgent Studios will be popping in for various panels and talks.

Wētā Workshop Art Director Stephen Lambert, Lead Game Producer Calliope Ryder, Game Designer Catherine Booth, and Game Studio Director Tony Lawrence are all leaping over the ditch to chat Tales of the Shire. Across two panels, they’ll discuss the development of the game, while also celebrating 20 years of Wētā Workshop.

Abubakar Salim, founder and CEO of Surgent Studios will also appear at PAX Aus 2024, to discuss the creation of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, and his other creative endeavours.

He’s joined by Rich Lambert, Game Director of The Elder Scrolls Online at ZeniMax, and some of Final Fantasy XIV crew – Senior Story Designer Natsuko Ishikawa and Teams Quest and NPC Designer Saki Takayanagi.

Read: PAX Aus 2024 Indie Showcase winners revealed

In addition, attendees will also get the chance to hear from Senior Music Designer Sonia Coronado, of PlayStation Studios Creative Arts (God of War Ragnarök, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ghost of Tsushima), composer James Landino (Omega Strikers, No Straight Roads), and Josh Weier, former developer at Valve (Half-Life 2, Portal 2).

Beyond the development sphere, PAX Aus has also announced the appearance of Sameer Bundela, aka Sameer Tikka Masala, a cosplay champion from India. Esports organisation FlyQuest will also be at PAX Aus 2024, offering meet-and-greets for keen fans.

These folks join previously-announced guests Julian Wilton of Massive Monster (Cult of the Lamb), Mark Meer (Mass Effect), and John Robertson of The Dark Room.

PAX Aus 2024 takes place from 11-13 October 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Stay tuned for the latest news from the upcoming event.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
gcap 2024 screen nsw
?>
News

Screen NSW to provide GCAP 2024 travel support for local game devs

Screen NSW has announced it will support five NSW-based game developers to travel to GCAP 2024.

Leah J. Williams
ND-5 in Star Wars Outlaws
?>
News

Star Wars Outlaws: Review Roundup

Star Wars Outlaws has proved to be highly polarising, with review scores and impressions decidedly mixed.

Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct 2024
?>
News

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase and Indie World set for tonight

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans, temper your expectations.

Leah J. Williams
mysims nintendo switch
?>
News

MySims looks set for revival on Nintendo Switch

The Sims could finally come to Nintendo Switch, in its ideal form.

Leah J. Williams
spyro the dragon crash bandicoot 5
?>
News

Cancelled Crash Bandicoot sequel set to feature Spyro the Dragon

Spyro and Crash nearly entered the multiverse.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login