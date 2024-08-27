PAX Aus 2024 reveals new guests, including Weta Workshop

The team at PAX Aus 2024 has announced a fresh wave of special guests for the show, revealing folks from Wētā Workshop, ZeniMax Online Studios, PlayStation Studios Creative Arts, Square Enix, Valve, and Surgent Studios will be popping in for various panels and talks.

Wētā Workshop Art Director Stephen Lambert, Lead Game Producer Calliope Ryder, Game Designer Catherine Booth, and Game Studio Director Tony Lawrence are all leaping over the ditch to chat Tales of the Shire. Across two panels, they’ll discuss the development of the game, while also celebrating 20 years of Wētā Workshop.

Abubakar Salim, founder and CEO of Surgent Studios will also appear at PAX Aus 2024, to discuss the creation of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, and his other creative endeavours.

He’s joined by Rich Lambert, Game Director of The Elder Scrolls Online at ZeniMax, and some of Final Fantasy XIV crew – Senior Story Designer Natsuko Ishikawa and Teams Quest and NPC Designer Saki Takayanagi.

In addition, attendees will also get the chance to hear from Senior Music Designer Sonia Coronado, of PlayStation Studios Creative Arts (God of War Ragnarök, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ghost of Tsushima), composer James Landino (Omega Strikers, No Straight Roads), and Josh Weier, former developer at Valve (Half-Life 2, Portal 2).

Beyond the development sphere, PAX Aus has also announced the appearance of Sameer Bundela, aka Sameer Tikka Masala, a cosplay champion from India. Esports organisation FlyQuest will also be at PAX Aus 2024, offering meet-and-greets for keen fans.

These folks join previously-announced guests Julian Wilton of Massive Monster (Cult of the Lamb), Mark Meer (Mass Effect), and John Robertson of The Dark Room.

PAX Aus 2024 takes place from 11-13 October 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Stay tuned for the latest news from the upcoming event.