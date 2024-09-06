The Sims 4’s latest expansions will focus on life and death

EA and Maxis have officially confirmed a new season of content for The Sims 4 that will focus on life, death, and everything in-between. As announced in a tarot-themed trailer and accompanying blog, The Sims 4 is set to get a range of new content in the coming weeks.

This starts with the Artist Studio Kit and Storybook Nursery Kit on 19 September 2024, which will add in new artsy decorations and good vibes.

Presumably, the Artist Studio Kit will provide new artwork, tools, and add-ons to enhance the artist careers in the game. Our money is on a new form of easel, and potentially new workbenches for added crafts – but we’ll likely hear more very shortly, as the pack is set to release in just a few weeks.

As for the Storybook Nursery Kit, that’s also fairly self-explanatory. We expect to see new decals and decorations for baby’s and children’s bedrooms, likely with a fantasy aesthetic. Think mushroom stools, fairy lights, and beyond.

Following this release, there will also be a special “Reaper’s Rewards Events” from 24 September 2024. Details of this event have not been released (beyond that everyone will be able to participate), but we expect it will involve helping out the Grim Reaper in some fashion, likely helping Sims along to their final reward.

The big ticket item for this season is the Life and Death Expansion Pack, which is set to launch on 31 October 2024 – right on time for Halloween. For now, we know it will feature the Grim Reaper in some capacity, but we won’t know more until a grand reveal set for 3 October.

Until then, there’s plenty of time to speculate.

What is The Sims 4: Life and Death Expansion Pack?

We can assume the Sims 4: Life and Death Expansion Pack will introduce more deaths, for one thing. Given the theming of the season and its upcoming events, we could even see something like a Grim Reaper career manifest. There could also be funerals included in this pack – one of the most requested features for The Sims – allowing players to give their dearly departeds the send-offs they deserve.

At the very least, we do expect this pack will introduce brand new events – potentially in the form of dual celebrations of life and death. We could see el Día de los Muertos debut, or an equivalent event to celebrate the living.

Whatever the case, it appears EA and Maxis are working on something big. Between incoming free updates and everything “life and death” arriving in the coming months, the latest Sims season is now in full swing. Stay tuned for the reveal of The Sims 4: Life and Death Expansion Pack on 3 October.