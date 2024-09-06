News

 > News > Xbox

The Sims 4’s latest expansions will focus on life and death

Seasons don't fear the reaper.
6 Sep 2024 9:53
Leah J. Williams
sims 4 life and death

PC

Image: EA / Maxis

Share Icon

EA and Maxis have officially confirmed a new season of content for The Sims 4 that will focus on life, death, and everything in-between. As announced in a tarot-themed trailer and accompanying blog, The Sims 4 is set to get a range of new content in the coming weeks.

This starts with the Artist Studio Kit and Storybook Nursery Kit on 19 September 2024, which will add in new artsy decorations and good vibes.

Presumably, the Artist Studio Kit will provide new artwork, tools, and add-ons to enhance the artist careers in the game. Our money is on a new form of easel, and potentially new workbenches for added crafts – but we’ll likely hear more very shortly, as the pack is set to release in just a few weeks.

As for the Storybook Nursery Kit, that’s also fairly self-explanatory. We expect to see new decals and decorations for baby’s and children’s bedrooms, likely with a fantasy aesthetic. Think mushroom stools, fairy lights, and beyond.

Following this release, there will also be a special “Reaper’s Rewards Events” from 24 September 2024. Details of this event have not been released (beyond that everyone will be able to participate), but we expect it will involve helping out the Grim Reaper in some fashion, likely helping Sims along to their final reward.

Read: Living the dream of home ownership through The Sims

The big ticket item for this season is the Life and Death Expansion Pack, which is set to launch on 31 October 2024 – right on time for Halloween. For now, we know it will feature the Grim Reaper in some capacity, but we won’t know more until a grand reveal set for 3 October.

Until then, there’s plenty of time to speculate.

What is The Sims 4: Life and Death Expansion Pack?

We can assume the Sims 4: Life and Death Expansion Pack will introduce more deaths, for one thing. Given the theming of the season and its upcoming events, we could even see something like a Grim Reaper career manifest. There could also be funerals included in this pack – one of the most requested features for The Sims – allowing players to give their dearly departeds the send-offs they deserve.

At the very least, we do expect this pack will introduce brand new events – potentially in the form of dual celebrations of life and death. We could see el Día de los Muertos debut, or an equivalent event to celebrate the living.

Whatever the case, it appears EA and Maxis are working on something big. Between incoming free updates and everything “life and death” arriving in the coming months, the latest Sims season is now in full swing. Stay tuned for the reveal of The Sims 4: Life and Death Expansion Pack on 3 October.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Image: SAG-AFTRA video games logo
?>
News

80 games agree to SAG-AFTRA AI terms during video game strike

Video game actors remain on strike, but dozens of projects are proceeding.

Leah J. Williams
level-5 vision 2024
?>
News

Level-5 Vision 2024 showcase will feature two unannounced games

The Level-5 Vision 2024 showcase will certainly be one to watch.

Leah J. Williams
guck blaktasia game
?>
News

Big Games Night Out 2024 to feature Guck's Blaktasia, and more

Here's what to expect of Big Games Night Out 2024.

Leah J. Williams
playstation 30th anniversary
?>
News

PS5 Pro seemingly confirmed in PlayStation anniversary image

Zoom in close, and you'll see a rather familiar PS5 Pro design.

Leah J. Williams
balatro game poker roguelike
?>
News

Balatro launches on mobile (and Apple Arcade) this month

Get ready to lose yourself to Balatro all over again.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login