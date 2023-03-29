News

Magical theme park management game ‘Park Beyond’ holding beta test in May

Upcoming theme park management game Park Beyond has announced a beta period for May 2023, with the full game launching in June.
Park Beyond beta test

Image: Limbic Entertainment

The revival of business management simulation games is well and truly in full swing. In the wake of Cities: Skylines and Planet Coaster, genre enthusiasts now have plenty to choose from, including Two Point Campus, several newly announced games from Paradox Interactive, and the upcoming Park Beyond, which has a beta test happening in May 2023.

Developed by Limbic Entertainment (Tropico 6, Might & Magic X Legacy), Park Beyond looks to try and push the theme park building sub-genre into new territory. The game features both a story mode with objective-based campaign missions, as well as a sandbox mode for free-form theme park creation.

A new gameplay presentation at the Future Game Show Spring Showcase finally revealed the game’s release date, 16 June 2023, while showing off its flexible creation tools. It also announced a Pac-Man-themed DLC set for players that pre-order, which adds a number of incredible-looking themed rides and park decorations to the game. Additionally, a zombie-themed expansion pack was also announced for deluxe editions of the game.

Read: Park Beyond preview – A flashy roller coaster revival

In our preview of Park Beyond, we were taken by its ridiculous, and over-the-top approach to the genre. That’s mainly thanks to its idea of ‘impossification’, which lets you turn traditional theme park attractions into something a bit more magical. It’s in these select breakaways from the confines of realism where Park Beyond shows much of its promise and identity.

Park Beyond Beta Test – How To Participate

For genre fans eager to get some hands-on time with Park Beyond’s tools, Limbic is running a Closed Beta Test, which anyone can apply for.

The Park Beyond beta test will be running from 9-19 May 2023, on PC only.

You can register your interest on the Park Beyond beta website.

Park Beyond Release Date and Platforms

Park Beyond will release on 16 June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

