Future Games Show Spring Showcase: Every game announcement

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returned in March 2023, with a vast array of game reveals and announcements for the latest PC and console titles. Ahead of the show, there was plenty of anticipation, with World Premiere trailers promised, and reveals for games like Dying Light 2, Hyenas, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, and Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew teased.

While it’s always best to keep expectations in check, FGS came out swinging.

Here’s every major game announcement from the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

Witchfire is a medieval FPS adventure

The first trailer of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase was for Witchfire, a hybrid medieval FPS game where you can wield a gun and a crossbow against a range of armoured foes and grim ghouls. In addition to these weapons, you’ll also have access to a range of spells, each based on the four elements – wind, fire, earth, and water.

You’ll be able to set enemies on fire with shotguns, unleash electric attacks, and even chain these spells to damage whole lines of foes, as you travel a gothic land.

Witchfire is coming to PC early access via the Epic Games Store soon.

Sifu is getting new game modes and challenges

Next up, it was announced that Sifu will be getting a new ‘Arenas’ mode with multiple new challenges to tackle. You’ll embody a new character in this additional content, and use them to take on time attack challenges, and a bunch of other modes.

The Arenas expansion arrives on 28 March 2023.

Miasma Chronicles is a gloomy post-apocalyptic adventure

SIfu was followed by a new trailer for Miasma Chronicles, a new strategy adventure game where players explore a post-apocalyptic world, using strange powers to defeat enemies.

It’s coming 23 May 2023.

This was followed by a trailer for Ravenbound, an open world roguelike game with deck-building elements. It’s set in a gorgeous high fantasy world filled with strange creatures, and it’s coming to Steam on 30 March 2023.

Arcrunner is a neon-infused sci-fi action game

Next up, Arcrunner was revealed. This is a neon-infused sci-fi action game where players send a hero through endless gauntlets of enemies as they work to upgrade their weapons, and survive a hostile world.

It’s coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 27 April 2023.

Future Games Show shone a spotlight on Hyenas

Hyenas, Creative Assembly’s new team heist game, was up next. In a new gameplay trailer, the adventure’s latest hero was announced – and this ‘Hyena’ will be able to dress up in a full body Sonic the Hedgehog costume. It’s not a very effective disguise, but it does look rad.

Hyenas does not currently have a release date, but you can now sign up for a PC alpha.

Next up, it was announced that The Entropy Centre will get a free ‘level editor’ update for everyone shortly.

Wrestle Story is a new wrestling-themed adventure game

This was followed by the World Premiere trailer for Wrestle Story, a new wrestling-themed adventure game where players will be able to take control of an up-and-coming wrestler, and ‘lay the smackdown’ on a variety of opponents in colourful matches and promo segments.

It’s described as a turn-based RPG.

After Us is a gorgeous post-apocalyptic adventure

The next game, from Piccolo and Private Division, was After Us – a post-apocalyptic adventure game starring a miniature elf-like woman who explores a desolate world filled with the remnants of humanity. As you guide her onwards, she’ll use magical powers to restore the world – and also interact with a giant, ghost dog companion.

It’s coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on 23 May 2023.

This was followed by a new trailer for Synced, an action-adventure game where players use fun gadgets and customisable weapons to defeat hordes of crawling beasts. It’s coming Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

The Expanse: A Telltale Series got a new trailer

The Future Games Show then played host to a new developer deep dive into The Expanse: A Telltale Series, a game adapting the world of the classic books (and TV show) into a space-faring narrative adventure game, in line with past Telltale game.

In this showcase, developers talked about the difficulty of creative a cohesive game with a singular vision – but praised the work of everyone at the new Telltale studio.

Episode 1 of The Expanse: A Telltale Series is coming in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere].

This long-awaited release date reveal was followed by a major trailer for Distant Bloom, an adorable-looking space adventure where players will build out a green and thriving world as they explore an alien planet with cute little friends. It’s coming to PC in 2023.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox got a brand new trailer

Next up, The Last Case of Benedict Fox got a brand new trailer, showcasing more of the game’s spooky and haunting story, as well as the plight of the demon-possessed Benedict Fox. In this adventure, Fox (a detective) will explore a Castlevania-like realm filled with monsters as he uses the power of his demon for good, and works to solve the mystery of a haunted house.

It arrives on Xbox and PC on 27 April 2023.

This was followed by a trailer for the equally haunting Decarnation, a narrative adventure game that sends players on a spooky, horror-filled adventure through a dark modern world. This adventure features disgusting body horror – and won’t be for the faint of heart. It’s coming to PC and Nintendo Switch in May 2023.

Next up, a new trailer for Park Beyond aired. In this game, you’ll take the reigns of a failing theme park, and rebuild it with the power of your imagination. It reimagines classic theme park management simulators with new, more customisable gameplay and a raft of new ride styles.

It’s coming on 16 June 2023 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Two post-launch DLC packs were also revealed: Pac-Man, and Zombies. Both will add in new rides, decorations, and other features.

Pizza Possum is about an annoying opossum with an appetite

Next up, a gorgeous adventure game starring an opossum who wants to eat lots of food was revealed. In Pizza Possum, you’ll need to cause as much mischief as possible, stealing food and keys to adventure across an idyllic island.

It’s coming to PC and consoles in future.

This was followed by a new trailer for Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, a gorgeous and spooky pirate-themed strategy action game where players must use supernatural skills to stealth their way through a swashbuckling world. It’s coming to Xbox, PC, and PlayStation in 2023.

Following this, publisher Twin Sails revealed a number of its upcoming games – including Wantless, the Aussie-made Innchanted, Amberial Dreams, and News Tower.

The Axis Unseen is a ‘heavy metal horror game’

Next up, The Axis Unseen was revealed in more detail. This game is developed by a veteran of Skyrim and Fallout, and features similar open world where players will discover weapons, and use their combat prowess to take on creepy beasts – including towering, tree-like humanoids and warped deer.

It’s coming in 2024, so stay patient to see more.

Future Games Show unleashes VR Showcase

This was followed by the new Future Games Show VR Showcase, which spotlighted a number of upcoming VR games including:

Low-Fi, a Blade Runner-inspired sci-fi adventure through neon-infused streets and into the stars, where space taxis linger. It was not dated.

Hello Neighbor VR: Search & Rescue, a stealth adventure game where you must rescue a bunch of kids from a terrifying, evil neighbour.

Not for Broadcast VR, a narrative-based news adventure game, where players control a live TV channel, as a strange story unfolds. It’s out now for all popular VR devices.

Kill it With Fire VR lets you use a range of weaponry to defeat spiders in absurd situations. It’s coming 13 April 2023 to PC VR.

Another Fisherman’s Tale, a survival puzzle adventure game that features a journey through a mysterious, spooky pirate island. It’s coming later this year.

This was followed by a World Premiere trailer for AK-xolotl, a game starring an adorable salamander armed with an AK-47. It’s a roguelike adventure game where players will be able to kill their enemies in deadly fashion – but also collect baby salamanders to raise and induct into a life of bloody violence.

Fort Solise got a new trailer and release window

Next up, Fort Solis got a new story-based trailer. In this game, you’ll explore an abandoned science station where strange experiments have occurred. There’s definitive shades of Dead Space here. It’s coming in Summer 2023 [Northern Hemisphere] for PC and PlayStation 5.

This was followed by a new trailer for Combat Champions, an online multiplayer shooter where players embark on missions to defeat other players – or otherwise survive a hostile world.

Primordials Legends: Hollow Hero stars a ‘Combat Wombat’

Primordial Legends: Hollow Hero was up next. In this Australian-made game, you’ll embody a literal Combat Wombat as you go on a quest through gorgeous worlds, and work to defeat a strange magical force. In your journey, you’ll encounter a range of Australian animals and flora, and solve environmental puzzles along the way. It’s coming soon to PC.

This adventure was followed by a new look at Men of War 2, a war-themed action game where players embody soldiers and tanks in a fight for freedom.

Dave the Diver was up next. In this ocean-faring adventure game (which appears somewhat inspired by the underwater levels of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped), you’ll embody Dave, a dive who sets out on missions in an underwater world. It launches out of Steam Early Access in June 2023.

Adventure game Survival: Fountain of Youth also appeared. It’s coming 19 April 2023. This was swiftly followed by multiplayer action-battling game, Battle Shapers.

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a survival settlement adventure

Next up, the Future Games Show housed a new reveal trailer for Stranded: Alien Dawn, a settlement games that spotlights the plight of civilians trapped on an alien planet. When they first arrive, the world is barren and hostile – but they can spend their time tending to gardens and fostering a more lively world as they build out forts, plant crops, and defeat aliens for resources. It’s coming on 25 April 2023.

The team behind Dredge appeared next, to thank fans for their support and reveal more about the upcoming game.

