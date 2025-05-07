Melbourne’s Paper House is hosting a “fantastic” Switch 2 launch party

Melbourne studio Paper House is hosting a special
As announced, the “fantastic” Switch 2 launch party will take place from 9:30 pm AEST on 4 June 2025, at 865 High St in Thornbury, Victoria. Paper House is actually a stockist for the
Anyone who preordered from the studio automatically gets a ticket to the event, which is a nice touch. In better news, the studio still has stock of the
Terry Burdak, creative director and founder at Paper House, will dislike the attention given here – but it’s worth noting he and the studio play a significant role within the local Melbourne game development scene. They’re certainly a studio worth supporting.
Read: Ghoulish is a new Melbourne studio with a drive for defiant art
Reaching out to a range of Melbourne-based studios and developers over the last few months, I’ve consistently heard only good things about Paper House, with the studio (and Terry) popping in to help emerging studios, and provide a space for developers to connect and work on their latest projects. We’re big fans here at GamesHub, for the work they do, and how they celebrate the local industry.
For those keen for the
As noted, entry is free (and automatic for those preorder customers), but you can contribute some money if you’d like to support the studio. You can learn more on the Paper House website.