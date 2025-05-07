Melbourne’s Paper House is hosting a “fantastic” Switch 2 launch party

Melbourne studio Paper House is hosting a special Nintendo Switch 2 launch party for local Melbourne video game fans, with “food, drinks, fun music, prizes and activities.” If you’re looking for a cosy community to celebrate with, the Paper House crew more than brings the vibes.

As announced, the “fantastic” Switch 2 launch party will take place from 9:30 pm AEST on 4 June 2025, at 865 High St in Thornbury, Victoria. Paper House is actually a stockist for the Nintendo Switch 2 (it operates as both a studio and a shop) so those who pre-ordered will be able to pick up their console from 12:01 am AEST on 5 June, aka release date.

Anyone who preordered from the studio automatically gets a ticket to the event, which is a nice touch. In better news, the studio still has stock of the Nintendo Switch 2 in regular form, and bundled with Mario Kart World. The console is actually a few dollars cheaper at Paper House, compared to other suppliers – and not only do you get party tickets, you can also support one of Melbourne’s beloved studios in the process.

Terry Burdak, creative director and founder at Paper House, will dislike the attention given here – but it’s worth noting he and the studio play a significant role within the local Melbourne game development scene. They’re certainly a studio worth supporting.

Read: Ghoulish is a new Melbourne studio with a drive for defiant art

Reaching out to a range of Melbourne-based studios and developers over the last few months, I’ve consistently heard only good things about Paper House, with the studio (and Terry) popping in to help emerging studios, and provide a space for developers to connect and work on their latest projects. We’re big fans here at GamesHub, for the work they do, and how they celebrate the local industry.

For those keen for the Nintendo Switch 2, we’d encourage checking out Paper House preorders first. And for those looking to be amongst the first to get hands-on with the Switch 2 – or just to gaze longingly at one from a distance, the Paper House launch party is the place to be.

As noted, entry is free (and automatic for those preorder customers), but you can contribute some money if you’d like to support the studio. You can learn more on the Paper House website.