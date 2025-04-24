Nintendo warns of possible Nintendo Switch 2 stock shortages in Japan

Nintendo recently launched a pre-order lottery for folks in Japan keen to purchase the
Per
Furukawa has confirmed those applicants who didn’t make it into the original lottery pool have been put into a secondary lottery, but he has cautioned that a lack of stock will mean not everyone gets a Switch 2 in the initial release. At the very least, Furukawa has confirmed that other Japanese retailers will soon have pre-orders open, so those keen may have other avenues for securing stock shortly.
Even with this caveat, it appears
Read: The Nintendo Switch 2 Experience is a must-see attraction
Nintendo Switch 2 preorders differ wildly around the world
Notably, it does appear the pre-order situation is wildly different across global regions. In Australia, for example, pre-orders have been live for several weeks and remain freely available across major retailers. For now, there doesn’t appear to be any major stock concerns, and while that may change as we head towards the console’s release date, the situation remains stable.
In the United States, preorders haven’t begun yet, due to the evolving US tariff situation – but they will begin on 24 April 2025 (EST/PST). It does appear there is some anxiety about these preorders, with many folks keen to secure their console as early as possible – if only to avoid a potential tariff-inspired price rise in future. It could be that the situation in Japan inspires a run on pre-orders, as those keen to gets hand-on look to avoid potential stock shortages.
We’ll have to wait to see how these preorders pan out, although it’s worth noting