News

 > News > Culture

Nintendo Live event set for September 2023

Nintendo is running a large-scale fan event to celebrate the company's various properties.
9 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Nintendo Live 2023

Culture

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

Nintendo has rarely had a presence at physical games conventions in the past few years – even before the Covid pandemic – often opting for Nintendo Direct digital showcases and free demo events instead. That’s all set to change now, with the company announcing an in-person event called ‘Nintendo Live 2023’, which will take place in Seattle, Washington sometime in September 2023.

[Update: Nintendo has now confirmed the dates for Nintendo Live 2023 – it will take place from 1-4 September 2023.

The event will coincide with PAX West 2023, which takes place at the Seattle Convention Centre. Ticket registration for the event will open on 31 May 2023.]

Nintendo Live debuted in Japan in 2018, and returned in 2022 after a brief hiatus. Now, its first Western extension promises ‘a new way to experience the games and worlds of Nintendo, with fun gameplay, live stage performances, exciting gaming tournaments, memorable photo ops and more.’

Read: All the big video game events in 2023

According to Nintendo, the event will feature a large-scale themed area, and aim to welcome die-hard Nintendo fans or those brand-new to the company’s properties – perhaps to capture the wide audience introduced to the world via The Super Mario Bros. Movie, or perhaps Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios.

In a provided statement, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser remarked, ‘With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.’

Nintendo Live 2022 was held in Tokyo, Japan, and ran over the course of two days in October. It featured events like a parent-child Nintendo Switch Sports tournament, a live Animal Crossing DJ set from in-game character K.K. Slider, and an exploration of Pokemon history.

Further details are available on the official Nintendo Live 2023 website.

This article was originally published on 13 April 2023

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Mobile News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Street Fighter 6 Open Beta
?>
News

The final Street Fighter 6 open beta is happening in May 2023

A final open beta test for Street Fighter 6 will occur in May 2023, with several characters, stages, features, and…

Edmond Tran
Gentle Cozy Games Teacup
?>
News

5 gentle, cozy games to play when you feel overwhelmed by life  

These gentle, cosy video games offer a safe and relaxing place to retreat when the real world is feeling a…

Christie McQualter
Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital review
?>
News

Cult of the Lamb animated adaptation seemingly in the works

Cult of the Lamb could be adapted into animated form in future, according to Massive Monster.

Leah J. Williams
Diablo 4 iv server slam open beta
?>
News

The final Diablo 4 open beta is happening in May 2023

The massive 'Server Slam' event will take place over a single weekend in May 2023.

Leah J. Williams
high on life
?>
News

The UK Competition and Markets Authority is investigating AI

The investigation will examine the impact of AI on modern markets, and what risks are involved.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login