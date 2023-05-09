Nintendo Live event set for September 2023

Nintendo has rarely had a presence at physical games conventions in the past few years – even before the Covid pandemic – often opting for Nintendo Direct digital showcases and free demo events instead. That’s all set to change now, with the company announcing an in-person event called ‘Nintendo Live 2023’, which will take place in Seattle, Washington sometime in September 2023.
[Update: Nintendo has now confirmed the dates for Nintendo Live 2023 – it will take place from 1-4 September 2023.
The event will coincide with PAX West 2023, which takes place at the Seattle Convention Centre. Ticket registration for the event will open on 31 May 2023.]
Nintendo Live debuted in Japan in 2018, and returned in 2022 after a brief hiatus. Now, its first Western extension promises ‘a new way to experience the games and worlds of
According to Nintendo, the event will feature a large-scale themed area, and aim to welcome die-hard
In a provided statement,
Nintendo Live 2022 was held in Tokyo, Japan, and ran over the course of two days in October. It featured events like a parent-child Nintendo Switch Sports tournament, a live Animal Crossing DJ set from in-game character K.K. Slider, and an exploration of Pokemon history.
Further details are available on the official Nintendo Live 2023 website.
This article was originally published on 13 April 2023