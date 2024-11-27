Nintendo eShop set to shut down in China in 2026

The Chinese version of the Nintendo eShop, currently run by Tencent, is set to shut down in 2026, with all network-related operating services being discontinued. From 31 March 2026, the eShop will stop selling games, and all free trial games will be removed. On 15 May 2026, the eShop will “stop download services and redemption code redemption services.”

Those impacted by the shut down will be able to head to WeChat to claim up to four free Nintendo games as compensation, with the list including Super Mario 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Flexible Brain School, Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Exercises, Kirby Star Allies, New Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Go! Pikachu, and Pokemon Let’s Go! Eevee.

Notably, Nintendo and Tencent did not provide a firm reason for the shut down, leading to much speculation about the decision.

Reuters has pointed out that many Chinese gamers use international versions of the Nintendo Switch, likely to get around country restrictions for the console. GameSpot has speculated the changes could relate to the Chinese government crackdown on gaming, which seeks to limit gameplay time for children. Many others have pointed out this could pave the way for the launch of the Switch’s successor, which is set to be announced within the next six months.

Whatever the case, it shouldn’t be seen as a sign of wider change for international Switch users. China is a unique market for Nintendo, with an array of restrictions to comply with government regulation. Recent edicts that discourage folks from playing games have also reduced the viability of the games market in the country.

With the Switch continuing to enjoy success in regions outside of China, we anticipate the Nintendo eShop will remain live globally, for many years to come – and that even with a potential shut down years from now, redownloads will remain firmly in place.

Those in China set to be impacted by the impending shut down of the Nintendo eShop can learn more on the Switch’s website.