The best deals from the Nintendo eShop February 2023 sale

The Nintendo eShop sale for February 2023 has now kicked off, with a range of blockbuster deals for recent hits including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Just Dance 2023 Edition, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition.

There’s around 3,000 games on sale, and plenty of highlights in the bunch – from indie hits, to AAA adventures. If you’ve yet to pick up the excellent Unpacking made by Australian studio Witch Beam, it’s now going for AU $20.26. You can gear up for the launch of Diablo 4, with both Diablo 2 and its sequel on sale. Return to Monkey Island has also been heavily discounted, down to just AU $28.12.

Here’s the rest of our picks from the Nintendo eShop sale for February 2023.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be available in other regions, but check your local Nintendo eShop for more details.

AI: The Somnium Files – $12.00 $60.00 (-80%)

(-80%) Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $31.98 $79.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling – $27.00 $45.00 (-40%)

(-40%) Castlevania Anniversary Collection – $6.00 $30.00 (-80%)

(-80%) Conan Chop Chop – $13.99 $27.99 (-50%)

(-50%) Coromon – $18.00 $30.00 (-40%)

(-40%) Death’s Door – $15.00 $30.00 (-50%)

(-50%) Diablo 2: Resurrected – $23.05 $69.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Disney Dreamlight Valley – $33.71 $44.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – $27.95 $69.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $37.50 $75.00 (-50%)

(-50%) Doom Eternal – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $31.95 $79.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Empire of Sin – $15.00 $60.00 (-75%)

(-75%) Frogun – $16.87 $22.50 (-25%)

(-25%) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $39.95 $79.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Grow: Song of the Evertree – $23.97 $39.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Immortals Fenyx Rising – $17.99 $89.95 (-80%)

(-80%) Inscryption – $22.50 $30.00 (-25%)

(-25%) It Takes Two – $44.96 $59.95 (-25%)

(-25%) Just Dance 2023 Edition – $53.55 $79.95 (-33%)

(-33%) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $44.97 $99.95 (-55%)

(-55%) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $59.96 $79.95 (-25%)

(-25%) My Hero One’s Justice – $13.95 $99.95 (-86%)

(-86%) Pac-Man World Re-PAC – $35.97 $59.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Rain World – $15.00 $30.00 (-50%)

(-50%) Reigns: Kings & Queens – $6.00 $12.00 (-50%)

(-50%) Return to Monkey Island – $28.12 $37.50 (-25%)

(-25%) Sayonara Wild Hearts – $10.49 $17.99 (-42%)

(-42%) Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $6.74 $44.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Sifu – $45.00 $60.00 (-25%)

(-25%) The Darkside Detective – $9.75 $19.50 (-50%)

(-50%) Unpacking – $20.26 $28.95 (-30%)

(-30%) Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $2.99 $29.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Verlet Swing – $3.37 $22.50 (-85%)

(-85%) Wayward Strand – $23.96 $29.95 (-20%)

You can browse the latest Nintendo eShop sale via your Nintendo Switch console.