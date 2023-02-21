News

The best deals from the Nintendo eShop February 2023 sale

The latest Nintendo eShop sale includes discounts on Ubisoft hits like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Just Dance 2023.
The Nintendo eShop sale for February 2023 has now kicked off, with a range of blockbuster deals for recent hits including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Just Dance 2023 Edition, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition.

There’s around 3,000 games on sale, and plenty of highlights in the bunch – from indie hits, to AAA adventures. If you’ve yet to pick up the excellent Unpacking made by Australian studio Witch Beam, it’s now going for AU $20.26. You can gear up for the launch of Diablo 4, with both Diablo 2 and its sequel on sale. Return to Monkey Island has also been heavily discounted, down to just AU $28.12.

Here’s the rest of our picks from the Nintendo eShop sale for February 2023.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be available in other regions, but check your local Nintendo eShop for more details.

  • AI: The Somnium Files – $12.00 $60.00 (-80%)
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $31.98 $79.95 (-60%)
  • Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling – $27.00 $45.00 (-40%)
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection – $6.00 $30.00 (-80%)
  • Conan Chop Chop – $13.99 $27.99 (-50%)
  • Coromon – $18.00 $30.00 (-40%)
  • Death’s Door – $15.00 $30.00 (-50%)
  • Diablo 2: Resurrected – $23.05 $69.95 (-50%)
  • Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $44.97 $89.95 (-50%)
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley – $33.71 $44.95 (-30%)
  • Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – $27.95 $69.95 (-60%)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $37.50 $75.00 (-50%)
  • Doom Eternal – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $31.95 $79.95 (-60%)
  • Empire of Sin – $15.00 $60.00 (-75%)
  • Frogun – $16.87 $22.50 (-25%)
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $39.95 $79.95 (-50%)
  • Grow: Song of the Evertree – $23.97 $39.95 (-40%)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – $17.99 $89.95 (-80%)
  • Inscryption – $22.50 $30.00 (-25%)
  • It Takes Two – $44.96 $59.95 (-25%)
  • Just Dance 2023 Edition – $53.55 $79.95 (-33%)
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $44.97 $99.95 (-55%)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $59.96 $79.95 (-25%)
  • My Hero One’s Justice – $13.95 $99.95 (-86%)
  • Pac-Man World Re-PAC – $35.97 $59.95 (-40%)
  • Rain World – $15.00 $30.00 (-50%)
  • Reigns: Kings & Queens – $6.00 $12.00 (-50%)
  • Return to Monkey Island – $28.12 $37.50 (-25%)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts – $10.49 $17.99 (-42%)
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $6.74 $44.95 (-85%)
  • Sifu – $45.00 $60.00 (-25%)
  • The Darkside Detective – $9.75 $19.50 (-50%)
  • Unpacking – $20.26 $28.95 (-30%)
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $2.99 $29.95 (-90%)
  • Verlet Swing – $3.37 $22.50 (-85%)
  • Wayward Strand – $23.96 $29.95 (-20%)

You can browse the latest Nintendo eShop sale via your Nintendo Switch console.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

