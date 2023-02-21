The best deals from the Nintendo eShop February 2023 sale

The Nintendo eShop sale for February 2023 has now kicked off, with a range of blockbuster deals for recent hits including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Just Dance 2023 Edition, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition.
There’s around 3,000 games on sale, and plenty of highlights in the bunch – from indie hits, to AAA adventures. If you’ve yet to pick up the excellent Unpacking made by Australian studio Witch Beam, it’s now going for AU $20.26. You can gear up for the launch of Diablo 4, with both Diablo 2 and its sequel on sale. Return to Monkey Island has also been heavily discounted, down to just AU $28.12.
Here’s the rest of our picks from the Nintendo eShop sale for February 2023.
Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent discounts will likely be available in other regions, but check your local Nintendo eShop for more details.
- AI: The Somnium Files – $12.00
$60.00(-80%)
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – $31.98
$79.95(-60%)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling – $27.00
$45.00(-40%)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection – $6.00
$30.00(-80%)
- Conan Chop Chop – $13.99
$27.99(-50%)
- Coromon – $18.00
$30.00(-40%)
- Death’s Door – $15.00
$30.00(-50%)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected – $23.05
$69.95(-50%)
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – $44.97
$89.95(-50%)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – $33.71
$44.95(-30%)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition – $27.95
$69.95(-60%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – $37.50
$75.00(-50%)
- Doom Eternal – $27.47
$54.95(-50%)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $31.95
$79.95(-60%)
- Empire of Sin – $15.00
$60.00(-75%)
- Frogun – $16.87
$22.50(-25%)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $39.95
$79.95(-50%)
- Grow: Song of the Evertree – $23.97
$39.95(-40%)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $17.99
$89.95(-80%)
- Inscryption – $22.50
$30.00(-25%)
- It Takes Two – $44.96
$59.95(-25%)
- Just Dance 2023 Edition – $53.55
$79.95(-33%)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $44.97
$99.95(-55%)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – $59.96
$79.95(-25%)
- My Hero One’s Justice – $13.95
$99.95(-86%)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC – $35.97
$59.95(-40%)
- Rain World – $15.00
$30.00(-50%)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens – $6.00
$12.00(-50%)
- Return to Monkey Island – $28.12
$37.50(-25%)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts – $10.49
$17.99(-42%)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $6.74
$44.95(-85%)
- Sifu – $45.00
$60.00(-25%)
- The Darkside Detective – $9.75
$19.50(-50%)
- Unpacking – $20.26
$28.95(-30%)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $2.99
$29.95(-90%)
- Verlet Swing – $3.37
$22.50(-85%)
- Wayward Strand – $23.96
$29.95(-20%)
You can browse the latest Nintendo eShop sale via your Nintendo Switch console.