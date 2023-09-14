Surprise Nintendo Direct announced for 14 September

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct showcase for 14 September 2023, with around 40 minutes of new details about upcoming Nintendo Switch games set to be on show. While the company has typically aired Directs in September, and rumours pointed to an incoming announcement, the reveal has largely come out of the blue – in what’s certainly a welcome surprise for Nintendo fans.
Over the last few years, Nintendo has perfected the art of surprise announcements, with these Direct showcases typically being snappy, joyful celebrations of upcoming games and their developers. Given there’s plenty of games planned to launch on Switch by the end of 2023, it’s likely Nintendo has plenty of meaty reveals up its sleeve.
Beyond rumours of a Gotham Knights port for Nintendo Switch, we’ll likely hear more about upcoming games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, the untitled Princess Peach game, the Luigi’s Mansion 2 port – and a number of other Switch games that have flown under the radar, like Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.
Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows.
You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.