Surprise Nintendo Direct announced for 14 September

Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Direct showcase for 14 September 2023, with around 40 minutes of new details about upcoming Nintendo Switch games set to be on show. While the company has typically aired Directs in September, and rumours pointed to an incoming announcement, the reveal has largely come out of the blue – in what’s certainly a welcome surprise for Nintendo fans.

Over the last few years, Nintendo has perfected the art of surprise announcements, with these Direct showcases typically being snappy, joyful celebrations of upcoming games and their developers. Given there’s plenty of games planned to launch on Switch by the end of 2023, it’s likely Nintendo has plenty of meaty reveals up its sleeve.

Beyond rumours of a Gotham Knights port for Nintendo Switch, we’ll likely hear more about upcoming games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, the untitled Princess Peach game, the Luigi’s Mansion 2 port – and a number of other Switch games that have flown under the radar, like Professor Layton and The New World of Steam, and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Read: Professor Layton and the New World of Steam timeline revealed

As with other Nintendo Direct presentations, we can also expect a fair number of debut reveals, alongside fresh details about already-announced games.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct in September 2023

The newly-announced Nintendo Direct will air on 14 September 2023 via the Nintendo YouTube channel. Here’s how those time zones out around the world:

Australia – 12:00 am AEST (15 September) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (14 September)

– 12:00 am AEST (15 September) | 11:30 pm ACST | 10:00 pm AWST (14 September) New Zealand – 2:00 am NZST (15 September)

– 2:00 am NZST (15 September) United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (14 September)

– 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (14 September) United Kingdom – 3:00 pm BST | 4:00 pm CET (14 September)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>