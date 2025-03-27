News

 > News > Nintendo

A surprise new Nintendo Direct will air tonight

Prepare for news and announcements for the OG Nintendo Switch.
27 Mar 2025 9:34
Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct

Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

One week ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that will reveal the future of the company, Nintendo has announced one last OG Nintendo Direct showcase, about games for the original Nintendo Switch. This showcase will take place tonight27 or 28 March, depending on your time zone – and will reveal 30 minutes of news and announcements specifically for Nintendo Switch games.

There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch 2, with all of those reveals packed into the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct happening on 2 April.

As many have pointed out, the timing of this presentation feels odd. It’s likely to be one of the last Nintendo Switch showcases before Nintendo‘s new era kicks in, and while we can expect fun reveals, they’re liable to be overshadowed by the swift arrival of the next Nintendo Direct.

It’s also not clear what exactly will be revealed. Any still-gestating first-party Nintendo games are likely to be cross-platform releases with the Nintendo Switch 2 – in which case, they’d likely appear in next week’s showcase. Metroid Prime 4 feels like a possibility, but it would make more sense for this to be Switch 2 launch title.

There could be some third-party games, ports, and other experiences on the way (Hollow Knight: Silksong, anyone?) but again, many players are now focused on the Nintendo Switch 2, which may lessen the impact of these reveals.

Read: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: Global reveal time confirmed

At the very least, we do know the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible, so any game announced for the OG Nintendo Switch will be playable on this console. Still, the Nintendo Direct has pretty wild timing – and we’re certainly curious to see what final stragglers for the original Nintendo Switch will be revealed.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct of March 2025

If you’re keen to tune in to see what’s next for the Nintendo Switch, here’s when the show will air around the world:

  • Australia – 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT (28 March) | 10:00 pm AWST (27 March)
  • New Zealand – 3:00 am NZDT (28 March)
  • United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (27 March)
  • United Kingdom – 2:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm BST (27 March)

As usual, the show will air on YouTube, and will be available on VOD at its conclusion. Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest news.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

the witcher 4 release date
?>
News

The Witcher 4 won't arrive before 2027

Don't hold your breath, and the wait won't seem so long.

Leah J. Williams
no one lives forever game
?>
News

Nightdive still wants to resurrect Monolith's No One Lives Forever

The team remains "optimistic" about re-releasing the game.

Leah J. Williams
robocop rogue city ps playstation plus free monthly games
?>
News

PlayStation Plus: Free monthly games for April 2025

Here's all the latest free PS4 and PS5 games available to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Leah J. Williams
goat direct goat simulator
?>
News

Goat Simulator devs announce Goat Direct for April 2025

Baaaahaahaaaa.

Leah J. Williams
the witcher cd projekt
?>
News

CD Projekt teams with Scopely for new mystery game

Details remain scarce.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login