One week ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that will reveal the future of the company, Nintendo has announced one last OG Nintendo Direct showcase, about games for the original Nintendo Switch. This showcase will take place tonight – 27 or 28 March, depending on your time zone – and will reveal 30 minutes of news and announcements specifically for Nintendo Switch games.

There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch 2, with all of those reveals packed into the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct happening on 2 April.

As many have pointed out, the timing of this presentation feels odd. It’s likely to be one of the last Nintendo Switch showcases before Nintendo ‘s new era kicks in, and while we can expect fun reveals, they’re liable to be overshadowed by the swift arrival of the next Nintendo Direct.

It’s also not clear what exactly will be revealed. Any still-gestating first-party Nintendo games are likely to be cross-platform releases with the Nintendo Switch 2 – in which case, they’d likely appear in next week’s showcase. Metroid Prime 4 feels like a possibility, but it would make more sense for this to be Switch 2 launch title.

There could be some third-party games, ports, and other experiences on the way (Hollow Knight: Silksong, anyone?) but again, many players are now focused on the Nintendo Switch 2, which may lessen the impact of these reveals.

Read: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct: Global reveal time confirmed

At the very least, we do know the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible, so any game announced for the OG Nintendo Switch will be playable on this console. Still, the Nintendo Direct has pretty wild timing – and we’re certainly curious to see what final stragglers for the original Nintendo Switch will be revealed.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct of March 2025

If you’re keen to tune in to see what’s next for the Nintendo Switch, here’s when the show will air around the world:

Australia – 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT (28 March) | 10:00 pm AWST (27 March)

– 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT (28 March) | 10:00 pm AWST (27 March) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZDT (28 March)

– 3:00 am NZDT (28 March) United States – 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (27 March)

– 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET (27 March) United Kingdom – 2:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm BST (27 March)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

As usual, the show will air on YouTube, and will be available on VOD at its conclusion. Stay tuned to GamesHub for all the latest news.