Nintendo Direct August 2024: Every major game announcement

Nintendo’s latest Direct showcase spotlighted a range of new and upcoming games from a variety of third-party developers – from smaller indie hits to much larger, highly-anticipated sequels and ports. There was something for everyone in the dual Indie World and Partner Showcase, including those nostalgic for the past.

While Hollow Knight: Silksong once again skipped a Nintendo Direct – to the chagrin of social media – there was still lots of other games to get excited about. MySims is back! Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Nintendo Switch! There were many neat headlines in the latest Nintendo Direct – so let’s dive in.

Here’s a roundup of everything announced during the latest Nintendo Direct: Indie World and Partner Showcase.

Nintendo Direct: Indie World – August 2024 news

The Nintendo Direct: Indie World of August 2024 was relatively low-key, but there were absolute gems spotlighted in this segment. Who needs Hollow Knight: Silksong, when you’ve got all this news:

Balatro is getting a special “Friends of Jimbo” DLC pack which introduces card suits inspired by The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver, and Among Us.

is getting a special “Friends of Jimbo” DLC pack which introduces card suits inspired by The Witcher, Vampire Survivors, Dave the Diver, and Among Us. Neva , the new action-platformer from the creators of GRIS, got a new trailer revealing more of its beautiful, stylish world.

, the new action-platformer from the creators of GRIS, got a new trailer revealing more of its beautiful, stylish world. Moth Kubit , a new bug RPG with shades of Undertale, was revealed.

, a new bug RPG with shades of Undertale, was revealed. Coffee Talk: Tokyo was revealed. This Coffee Talk spin-off will feature mythical creatures from Japanese folklore, and will build on the mechanics of past games. It’s expected to release in 2025.

was revealed. This Coffee Talk spin-off will feature mythical creatures from Japanese folklore, and will build on the mechanics of past games. It’s expected to release in 2025. Sea of Stars is getting a new clock-themed Throes of the Watchmaker DLC. This is a free chapter, and it will launch sometime in Autumn 2025 [Southern Hemisphere].

is getting a new clock-themed Throes of the Watchmaker DLC. This is a free chapter, and it will launch sometime in Autumn 2025 [Southern Hemisphere]. PowerWash Simulator is singing ‘Hallelujah’ as new Shrek-themed stages are coming to game. This paid pack launches in Spring [Southern Hemisphere].

is singing ‘Hallelujah’ as new Shrek-themed stages are coming to game. This paid pack launches in Spring [Southern Hemisphere]. MORSELS was announced. This is a roguelike starring strange creatures, and a fleshy, ever-changing world. It’s set to launch in February 2025.

was announced. This is a roguelike starring strange creatures, and a fleshy, ever-changing world. It’s set to launch in February 2025. Date Everything! got a new trailer. This game lets you date literally everything, including household objects, as you explore a home. It launches on 24 October 2024.

got a new trailer. This game lets you date literally everything, including household objects, as you explore a home. It launches on 24 October 2024. Peglin got a launch trailer. This is a puzzle roguelite starring a cast of tiny, quirky creatures.

got a launch trailer. This is a puzzle roguelite starring a cast of tiny, quirky creatures. Wobbly Life for Nintendo Switch was revealed. This is a sandbox game where you can blob your way through an open world. It was previously available in Early Access via Steam, and it will arrive on Switch in December 2024.

for Nintendo Switch was revealed. This is a sandbox game where you can blob your way through an open world. It was previously available in Early Access via Steam, and it will arrive on Switch in December 2024. Pico Park 2 was announced. This game lets you and up to seven friends take on cutesy platforming puzzles.

was announced. This game lets you and up to seven friends take on cutesy platforming puzzles. A highlight reel introduced new looks at Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX , Europa , Cuisineer , On Your Tail , Metal Slug Tactics , and The Plucky Squire .

, , , , , and . Pizza Tower is now available on Nintendo Switch. This recent viral hit is all about trampling your way through various locations in Wario Land style.

Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase – August 2024 news

Following the latest Indie World, the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase aired, with some surprising news shared along the way. While the MySims announcement was spoiled early by European retail listings, it was still lovely to see. A new glimpse at Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma was also great, as was the surprise-announcement of Yakuza Kiwami‘s debut on Nintendo Switch.

Here’s all the news from the show:

Tetris Forever was announced. This is a Digital Eclipse-developed documentary / collection of the many early versions of Tetris. It launches in 2024.

was announced. This is a Digital Eclipse-developed documentary / collection of the many early versions of Tetris. It launches in 2024. Star Overdrive got a reveal trailer. This is a stylish new RPG where you’ll traverse planets on a hoverboard. It launches in 2025.

got a reveal trailer. This is a stylish new RPG where you’ll traverse planets on a hoverboard. It launches in 2025. Goat Simulator 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch. This game lets you run through fields and towns, causing chaos as an annoying goat.

is now available on Nintendo Switch. This game lets you run through fields and towns, causing chaos as an annoying goat. In a montage sequence, Nintendo also revealed new looks at Star Wars: Hunters, Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition, STALKER: Legends of the Zone Trilogy, Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st (remake), and a small Disney Dreamlight Valley update.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game was announced. This game puts you in the starfish legs of Patrick Star as he rolls around Bikini Bottom, silly physics-style. It launches on 4 October 2024.

was announced. This game puts you in the starfish legs of Patrick Star as he rolls around Bikini Bottom, silly physics-style. It launches on 4 October 2024. Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer was announced. This sequel lets you pair with six voiced instructors for fitness-focussed boxing activities. It launches on 5 December 2024.

was announced. This sequel lets you pair with six voiced instructors for fitness-focussed boxing activities. It launches on 5 December 2024. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 launches in 2025. This game brings eight classic Capcom fighting games to modern consoles.

launches in 2025. This game brings eight classic Capcom fighting games to modern consoles. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics launches on 12 September. This collection brings together many of Capcom’s most popular Marvel and Marvel vs. Capcom fighting games.

launches on 12 September. This collection brings together many of Capcom’s most popular Marvel and Marvel vs. Capcom fighting games. Atelier Yuma: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land was announced. This game, like its predecessors, is set in a sweeping world of magic and mystery. It launches in early 2025.

was announced. This game, like its predecessors, is set in a sweeping world of magic and mystery. It launches in early 2025. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is coming to Nintendo Switch on 6 March 2025.

is coming to Nintendo Switch on 6 March 2025. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch on 14 November 2024.

is coming to Nintendo Switch on 14 November 2024. Castlevania Dominus Collection is now available. This is a collection of classic Nintendo DS games Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia, as well as arcade game Haunted Castle.

is now available. This is a collection of classic Nintendo DS games Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia, as well as arcade game Haunted Castle. Civilization VII is coming to Nintendo Switch on 11 February 2025.

is coming to Nintendo Switch on 11 February 2025. Tales of Graces f Remastered was announced. This a remaster of Tales of Graces f, a JRPG which features a group of friends travelling within a dangerous world. It launches on 17 January 2025.

was announced. This a remaster of Tales of Graces f, a JRPG which features a group of friends travelling within a dangerous world. It launches on 17 January 2025. MySims and MySims Kingdom are coming to Nintendo Switch on 19 November 2024. Both of these classics will feature new textures and updates for Switch.

and are coming to Nintendo Switch on 19 November 2024. Both of these classics will feature new textures and updates for Switch. Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch in Holiday 2024. It will also be getting a new Ruin DLC around the same time.

is coming to Nintendo Switch in Holiday 2024. It will also be getting a new Ruin DLC around the same time. A second highlight reel during the show spotlighted other upcoming games, including: Lego Horizon Adventures, Funko Fusion, EA FC 25, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Tales of the Shire, and Just Dance 2025 Edition.

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma got an official announcement. We knew about this game beforehand, but this was the first mention of its formal subtitle, and a new trailer provided a look at gameplay. It launches in Autumn 2025 [Southern Hemisphere].

got an official announcement. We knew about this game beforehand, but this was the first mention of its formal subtitle, and a new trailer provided a look at gameplay. It launches in Autumn 2025 [Southern Hemisphere]. Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Nintendo Switch on 24 October 2024. This surprise announcement was most welcome – Yakuza Kiwami is widely regarded as one of the best games in the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series, and it’s a great starting point for new players.

You can watch the latest Nintendo Direct for yourself via YouTube.