MySims and MySims Kingdom are coming to Nintendo Switch

EA has officially confirmed MySims and MySims Kingdom will return in a “cosy bundle” for Nintendo Switch, inviting a new generation of players to experience these classics. The MySims franchise originally launched for Nintendo Wii and DS way back in 2007, and while it enjoyed several years in the sun, it has been dormant for over a decade. It’s therefore surprising, but entirely wonderful, to see it return.

In MySims, you create a custom avatar, and then set off on wholesome adventures through cosy towns. MySims sees you landing on an island that must be rebuilt one structure at a time, by making friends, earning special points, and taking part in activities. Every activity will help you collect Essences, which can then be used to transform your new home. Kingdom is a similar experience, although in this game, you’re building up a failing kingdom as a magic-wielding Wandolier.

Both games share a lot in common with Animal Crossing, and they’re perhaps more adjacent to this game than The Sims. Given the most recent Animal Crossing game, New Horizons, hasn’t received an update in many months, MySims could fill a yawning void in the cosy games sphere.

With a fresh lick of paint and new Switch-optimised controls, both MySims and Kingdom are likely to shine brightly on the Nintendo Switch.

MySims – Cosy Bundle Trailer

Interestingly enough, EA has subtitled its upcoming MySims collection with “Retro Re-Release,” which is a label that seemingly hasn’t been used before. While it could be a simple descriptor to ensure players know this is a returning game and not brand new, it could also suggest other Retro Re-Releases from EA could be on the way. It’s certainly too much to hope for other Sims games to reappear (The Sims 2 for Nintendo DS, anyone? Bustin’ Out? The Urbz?) but it’s still worth noting.

There’s plenty of nostalgia for EA to mine going forward, and the return of MySims could be the first horseman of that push. Whatever the case, it’s great to see this franchise return, and we’re certainly looking forward to diving back in here at GamesHub.

As announced, MySims: Cozy Bundle will release on 19 November 2024. Preorders are now available for digital and physical formats. We’ll likely have much more on this collection in the coming months, so stay tuned for the latest updates.