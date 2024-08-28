News

 > News > Nintendo

MySims and MySims Kingdom are coming to Nintendo Switch

It's time for cosy new adventures.
28 Aug 2024 9:55
Leah J. Williams
mysims nintendo switch

Nintendo

Image: EA

Share Icon

EA has officially confirmed MySims and MySims Kingdom will return in a “cosy bundle” for Nintendo Switch, inviting a new generation of players to experience these classics. The MySims franchise originally launched for Nintendo Wii and DS way back in 2007, and while it enjoyed several years in the sun, it has been dormant for over a decade. It’s therefore surprising, but entirely wonderful, to see it return.

In MySims, you create a custom avatar, and then set off on wholesome adventures through cosy towns. MySims sees you landing on an island that must be rebuilt one structure at a time, by making friends, earning special points, and taking part in activities. Every activity will help you collect Essences, which can then be used to transform your new home. Kingdom is a similar experience, although in this game, you’re building up a failing kingdom as a magic-wielding Wandolier.

Both games share a lot in common with Animal Crossing, and they’re perhaps more adjacent to this game than The Sims. Given the most recent Animal Crossing game, New Horizons, hasn’t received an update in many months, MySims could fill a yawning void in the cosy games sphere.

With a fresh lick of paint and new Switch-optimised controls, both MySims and Kingdom are likely to shine brightly on the Nintendo Switch.

MySims – Cosy Bundle Trailer

Read: The Sims 4 Lovestruck Review – That’s Amore!

Interestingly enough, EA has subtitled its upcoming MySims collection with “Retro Re-Release,” which is a label that seemingly hasn’t been used before. While it could be a simple descriptor to ensure players know this is a returning game and not brand new, it could also suggest other Retro Re-Releases from EA could be on the way. It’s certainly too much to hope for other Sims games to reappear (The Sims 2 for Nintendo DS, anyone? Bustin’ Out? The Urbz?) but it’s still worth noting.

There’s plenty of nostalgia for EA to mine going forward, and the return of MySims could be the first horseman of that push. Whatever the case, it’s great to see this franchise return, and we’re certainly looking forward to diving back in here at GamesHub.

As announced, MySims: Cozy Bundle will release on 19 November 2024. Preorders are now available for digital and physical formats. We’ll likely have much more on this collection in the coming months, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
nintendo direct indie world
?>
News

Nintendo Direct August 2024: Every major game announcement

Here's everything Nintendo announced during its latest Partner Showcase and Indie World.

Leah J. Williams
migw 2023 photos
?>
News

MIGW 2024 will include a Games Education Symposium

This symposium will focus on the educational outcomes of games, and the career opportunities attached.

Leah J. Williams
Untitled Goose Game Australian Interactive Games Fund National Cultural Policy
?>
News

Boss Fight Books reveals Untitled Goose Game chronicle

The latest Boss Fight Books release will focus on a core piece of Australian games history.

Leah J. Williams
agdas game awards 2024 finalists
?>
News

Australian Game Developer Awards (AGDAs) 2024 finalists announced

The best of Australian game development will be celebrated at the AGDAs 2024.

Leah J. Williams
sonic the hedgehog 3 shadow
?>
News

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer spotlights Shadow, Maria, and Gerald Robotnik

It truly is the Year of Shadow.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login