Assassin’s Creed has gone through a lot of major changes since we first jumped into haystacks with Altair in 2008, but this one promises a curveball magnitude of change for the secretive franchise. The new Assassin’s Creed game, codenamed “Hexe” – so, German for Witch – is positioned as the next mainline entry by Ubisoft, and to be honest, we’re kind of digging the new direction this one is going.

We don’t know much, but what we do know is that it’s going to get darker, stranger, and a tad more intimate than the recent area of loot-heavy RPG-esque titles. So no more number juggling, perhaps? We can only hope.

We don’t have any gameplay, a release date, or a proper title yet, but we do have a growing trail of details, almost like Hensel & Gretel’s breadcrumbs in the forest – only this time, it appears that we’re the witch instead. Let’s puzzle together the pieces of information we have and do what we do best – investigate, speculate, and, yes, dream a little.

What We Know So Far About The New Assassin’s Creed Game Hexe

We’ve done our due diligence, and tried not to fill in the gaps that we don’t know too much, but these infos all paint the picture of an AC that’s less about glorified, historically inaccurate sightseeing and much more about survival, suspicion, and the kind of dread you don’t normally associate with the leap-of-faith simulator that is Assassin’s Creed.

Here’s the clearest “hard” information currently attached to the new Assassin’s Creed Game:

The game is currently known as Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe (German for witch)

Ubisoft first teased it in 2022 with a short, cinematic trailer, with no real gameplay shown

It’s being described as the next mainline flagship Assassin’s Creed title

Christopher Grilli has joined as lead scriptwriter after previously writing for Assassin’s Creed Origins, Valhalla, and Mirage – that is good news!

Reports and insider talk continue to point toward Europe in the 16th century, with themes tied to witch trials and mass paranoia

Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed platforms or timing yet, but the project has been public long enough that expectations for a fuller reveal are rising

Even if you ignore everything else, that scriptwriter hire is meaningful on its own, and we’re kind of excited, truth be told. Ubisoft isn’t staffing up like this for a small side project – Hexe is being treated like a major pillar, so comparing it to games like Rogue within the series might be ill-advised here.

Opinion: The New Assassin’s Creed Game Can’t be Dark Enough

While it’s true that Ubisoft and, therefore, AC have flirted with some spooky vibes before, Hexe sounds like it’s aiming for something far more committed, and the lore around Germanic witches will definitely lend itself to that. Fear, folklore, and the idea that the enemy isn’t just a fortress full of dumb guards trying to find the guy who just shot them in the face from two meters away is tantalizing to think about.

If we truly do play a witch, chances are, a whole society is your enemy – and what’s scarier than that? There’s a whole box of Pandora that could be opened with that, true, but the idea itself is fantastic, we think. A witch-trial backdrop is perfect fuel for the franchise, since it’s an era defined by public hysteria, paranoia, and accusations used as weapons against a certain demographic…sounds familiar, yes?

That kind of setting naturally pushes Assassin’s Creed toward some badass tension-driven storytelling, and maybe the main character him/herself (please let us choose Ubisoft!) has some demons to fight in his/her own head?

This definitely doesn’t sound like the “save the kingdom” cinema we’re so used to, and we’re here for it. It sounds more like “watch what you say, who you trust, and definitely what you’re seen doing”. We can already picture it: a cloaked figure, a medieval village, trying to blend it – that stuff writes itself. If the new Assassin’s Creed Game is utilizing the era properly, we could be in for a treat. But how will Hexe differentiate itself from other AC titles Ubisoft shoved out the door thus far?

How Hexe could mechanically shift from recent Assassin’s Creed Games

Let’s make this one short and painless: Ubisoft hasn’t shown gameplay of their new Assassin’s Creed game, so this is where we switch from confirmed to what the direction suggests, so obviously, take these suggestions with a grain of salt. But if Hexe truly wants to feel different, the most likely changes are pretty clear in our opinion, considering some AC games were even cancelled because of a lack of direction. Here are some of them:

Less power fantasy, more vulnerability

The last few big RPG entries made you a walking legend. Hexe’s tone screams the opposite: a protagonist who can’t just bulldoze every problem with gear score and abilities. That could mean fewer “raid the camp” loops and more “escape the situation” design.

Stealth that’s built around fear and consequences

Witch-trial stories aren’t about honorable duels, that much is clear. They’re really about being hunted, misjudged, and trapped by rumors. Hexe could finally make social stealth feel dangerous again: witnesses matter, suspicion spreads, and mistakes don’t reset just because you sprinted far enough.

A tighter world with denser systems

Ubisoft, listen closely: We don’t need another map that takes 80 hours to clear. A darker, moodier new Assassin’s Creed game works best when spaces are layered and purposeful. Towns with routines, forests with threats, and missions that feel like creeping through a pressure cooker instead of clearing a checklist.

“Witchy” doesn’t have to mean magic spam

Even if AC Hexe leans into occult imagery, we’re hoping it stays grounded in the Assassin’s Creed style: misdirection, tools, perception tricks, and folklore used as cover, not a full pivot into spell-slinging combat. The most exciting version of Hexe is one where the belief in witchcraft shapes the world, and you exploit that belief to survive.

Does The New Assassin’s Creed Game Need to Reinvent the Wheel?

The short answer? Kind of, yes. Assassin’s Creed is at its best when it commits to a proper identity, focuses on it – and it hasn’t done that for years, if we’re honest. The new Assassin’s Creed game has the chance to become the horror-tinged stealth entry people might talk about for years. You know, the one that proves the franchise – and Ubisoft, for that matter – still has the chops to surprise us.

For us, the news that Christopher Grilli adds a real shot of confidence to all of it. Assassin’s Creed Mirage – while definitely not perfect – showed Ubisoft still sort of understands how to write for classic Assassin’s Creed fans, while Valhalla and Origins proved he’s at least comfortable handling bigger narrative structures. Put that experience into a setting built for dread and conspiracies, and you’ve got the ingredients for a standout.

The bottom line for us at least: The new Assassin’s Creed game Hexe doesn’t need to be the biggest. It needs to be the boldest. If Ubisoft leans into tone, tension, and stealth-first design, this could be the entry that finally breaks the franchise out of autopilot.