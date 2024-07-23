Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets launches in October 2024

News

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets is launching for PC and consoles.
23 Jul 2024 10:13
Leah J. Williams
Image: Outright Games

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets from Outright Games will officially launch for PC and consoles on 29 October 2024, just in time for Halloween. As announced, this game is a single-player 3D platformer that adapts the most recent Monster High cartoon (G3), expanding its world with a new story.

In the adventure, players will create their own unique Monster High character, selecting from six different monster types (that’s likely to be Vampire, Werewolf, Frankenstein’s Monster, Mummy, Sea Monster, and Gorgon). They’ll then be unleashed on the halls of Monster High, where they can make “besties” with Monster High icons Draculaura, Clawdeen Wolf and Frankie Stein, while also solving a strange mystery.

While Monster High has a massive contingent of adult collectors, the game will be targeted at its primary audience, younger kids into spooky, scary things. For reference, Outright Games has a specialty in games for kids, with a back catalogue including titles like Bluey: The Videogame and My Friend Peppa Pig.

As with these other games, Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets aims to teach kids valuable lessons – about life, friendship, and accepting the differences of others. That’s always been the core appeal of Monster High, and it will be explored throughout this upcoming game.

Monster High continues to resonate with kids and fans as a space to celebrate their true selves, and now we are introducing new characters and a spooktacular mystery to uncover for players on all major consoles and PC,” Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel said in a press release.

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets lets players of all backgrounds imagine themselves as part of The Boo Crew and gives them the chance to express their personality in a quirky, playful way that embraces inclusion and creativity.”

Mattel is working directly with Outright Games for this release, which should provide a sense of authenticity to gameplay – in both visuals, and the core messaging of the story.

Monster High is an IP that truly encourages fans to express every part of themselves and think outside the box,” Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games said. “We couldn’t be prouder to help build on its legacy and reintroduce the Boo Crew to a new generation of players.”

We’ll have more on Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets closer to release, so stay tuned.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

