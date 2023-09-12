News

Cult of the Lamb developer announces MIGW 2023 pop-up arcade

Cult of the Lamb studio Massive Monster will host a special pop-up gaming arcade for attendees of Melbourne International Games Week 2023.
12 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Massive Monster

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster has announced a special pop-up gaming arcade, set to take place during Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) 2023. The exhibit will include a selection of local indie games from Melbourne, with playable demos from a range of prominent studios.

So far, games confirmed to appear include: Boomerang Fu, Cult of the Lamb, Gubbins, The Drifter, and The Dungeon Experience, with more likely to be added ahead of the show. The games will be on display from 3-8 October 2023, with public sessions taking place at the following times:

  • Tuesday – Friday: 12pm to 5pm
  • Saturday – Sunday: 11am to 6pm

The exhibit will be located just outside of Melbourne CBD, at 256 Brunswick St, Fitzroy, Melbourne.

“Come and explore our carefully curated selection of the best up-and-coming and new local indie games,” the event’s description reads. “Featuring premiere demos and exclusive merch, Monster Friends gives games enthusiasts and creators the chance to play, connect and get exciting behind-the-scenes insights into the titles. Whether you’re swinging by on your way to PAX or kicking off your PAX weekend early, it’s a must-see.”

In addition to game exhibits, there will also be a gift shop featuring exclusive merchandise and game codes – and Massive Monster is also hosting an array of networking events for industry professionals, alongside this public-facing exhibit.

While the studio’s MIGW 2023 launch party has already sold out, MM is also running a number of other events throughout the week, including a free networking event for women and gender-diverse folks, on 3 October 2023.

Melbourne International Games Week 2023 takes place from 30 September to 8 October. With a range of industry-faced and public events, there’ll be plenty of opportunities to connect with new people, and celebrate the world of local and international video games.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

