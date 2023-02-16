News

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Venom DLC launches in February 2023

Venom will join the Midnight Suns in the Redemption DLC pack, launching shortly.
17 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
venom midnight suns game

Image: 2K Games / Firaxis Games

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is expanding once again, with Venom being the latest hero to join the supernatural flock. Following the game’s recent Deadpool update, the new Redemption DLC pack will introduce an apologetic Venom to the Midnight Suns, as he makes amends for his antagonistic role as a scion of Lilith.

Unlike Deadpool, it appears Venom will appear in the Abbey in his ‘civilian form’ – as disgraced reporter turned half-alien menace Eddie Brock. In this form, he can be befriended and taken out on ‘dates’ so players can get to know him better, and learn more about his story.

During the events of Midnight Suns, he features heavily as a villain, having been brainwashed into servitude by the evil Lilith. While this is in line with his classic depiction in the comics, he’s taken on a more anti-hero-like role in recent years, even becoming a hero in newer stories (Donny Cates’ Venom run from 2018 is an excellent read).

It appears he will be a fully-fledged hero in this DLC expansion pack, joining the Midnight Suns and lending his strength to the continued fight against the forces of supernatural evil. Devil stand-in Mephisto will play a major part in this tale, as will Venom’s guilt at taking part in the attempted takeover of Earth.

As in the other Midnight Suns DLC packs, Redemption will include:

  • A new playable hero, Venom
  • Three new story missions
  • A new Abbey Upgrade: Whisper Web, which expands tactical options for Intel

You can check out the trailer for the new content below:

In addition to releasing the new trailer, 2K Games and Firaxis Games have also announced a major discount for the game. It’s going for 40% off on PC and consoles, priced around AU $53.97 for new players.

A new, three-hour Game Trial is also now available for all players on Xbox Series X/S, and those subscribed to PlayStation Deluxe or Premium on PlayStation 5. PC players will be able to try out an ‘All-Access Weekend’ on Steam from 16 February 2023 at 10:00 am PT.

Given recent reports that Midnight Suns did not hit sales expectations despite critical acclaim, it appears 2K Games and Firaxis are now initiating a more vigorous push to attract people to the game. If you’ve yet to jump in, now is your chance.

The game’s latest Redemption DLC chapter, starring Venom, launches on 23 February 2023. It will be followed by two other expansion packs, starring Morbius and Storm, respectively.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

