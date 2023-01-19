News

 > News > PC

Deadpool joins Marvel’s Midnight Suns on 26 January

Deadpool headlines the first DLC pack for Marvel's Midnight Suns, set to launch in January.
20 Jan 2023
Leah J. Williams
deadpool midnight suns dlc pack release date

PC

Image: Firaxis / 2K Games

Share Icon

Everybody’s favourite annoying mercenary, Deadpool, is set to arrive in Marvel’s Midnight Suns much sooner than expected. He headlines the first DLC pack for the game – ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Undead‘ – set to launch on 26 January 2023 for players on PC and console.

The new pack will introduce Deadpool as a recruitable Midnight Sun. He’ll be available in the Abbey, and can be deployed on missions – including three new story missions exclusive to this DLC. In addition, the pack will introduce a new ‘Food Truck’ upgrade for the Abbey (a Research project), and new skins for Deadpool.

Trailers for The Good, The Bad, and the Undead have shown off the new hero’s hard-hitting suite of attacks, which are largely sword-based, and lean heavily into over-the-top comedy. You can check out the full reveal below:

Read: Marvel’s Midnight Suns review – Friendship triumphs over evil

Players will be able to recruit Deadpool after completing the ‘Spidermaaaans’ main story mission, and after Spider-Man officially unmasks in the Abbey (Act One). He can be found in the new ‘A Man of Culture’ story mission.

Deadpool is the first of four new recruitable DLC characters for the game. He’ll be followed by Venom, Morbius, and Storm – presumably, in that order. Each pack is expected to introduce new story missions and skins, as well as the ability to befriend new heroes (and anti-heroes).

At this stage, the other three packs for Marvel’s Midnight Suns have not been dated, but monthly releases could be likely as Firaxis attempts to corral fresh players into its dazzling, spooky, friendship-filled story.

The Good, The Bad, and the Undead, starring Deadpool, launches as standalone DLC and as part of the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass on 26 January 2023. Stay tuned for news of the next DLC packs.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development Mobile News PC PlayStation
More
ubisoft project q game cancelled
?>
News

Ubisoft cancels Project Q, rumoured NFT blockchain game

Project Q was first announced in mid-2022, and immediately caught the ire of gaming fans.

Leah J. Williams
cosmonious high playstation vr2 psvr2
?>
News

Every game coming to PSVR2 at launch

Here's every game set to launch with the PlayStation VR2 in February and March 2023.

Leah J. Williams
Tetris Effect Connected
?>
News

Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite getting paid PS5 and PSVR2 upgrades

Two landmark games, Tetris Effect and Rez Infinite, are set to get major technical upgrades for their release on PS5…

Edmond Tran
wylde flowers studio drydock glaad awards
?>
News

Aussie game Wylde Flowers nominated for GLAAD Media Award

Wylde Flowers has achieved global recognition for its representation of LGBTQ+ relationships.

Leah J. Williams
league of legends riot games wargaming sydney
?>
News

Riot Games confirms staff layoffs due to 'strategic shifts'

A fresh wave of layoffs has hit Riot Games, as the company 'sharpens' its focus for the future.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login