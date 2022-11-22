Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Wave 3 tracks and date announced

Nintendo has revealed its lineup of new courses set to hit the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, which includes a ton of throwback tracks for players to sink their teeth into.

Included in the roster are some great hits such as Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS, Mario Kart Super Circuit’s Boo Lake, Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii, as well as some additional real-world inspired tracks from the more recent Mario Kart Tour mobile spinoff.

Here are all of the courses shown off in the latest announcement video, arriving on 7 December 2022:

Boo Lake (Mario Kart Super Circuit – GBA)

Peach Gardens (Mario Kart – DS)

Maple Treeway (Mario Kart – Wii)

Rainbow Road (Mario Kart 7 – 3DS)

Rock Rock Mountain (Mario Kart 7 – 3DS)

Berlin Byways (Mario Kart Tour – Mobile)

London Loop (Mario Kart Tour – Mobile)

Merry Mountain (Mario Kart Tour – Mobile)

Personally, I’m thrilled at the addition of yet another friendship-testing Rainbow Road course. With the 3DS Mario Kart 7 version making its way into the lineup, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has four of them to choose from, and I say bring on the chaos.

These new courses will come at no additional cost if you’re an existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber and own the base game, otherwise they will be available to purchase on their own as paid DLC through the Nintendo eShop.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains Nintendo’s best-selling titles to date, even though its original release as Mario Kart 8 was all the way back in 2014 on the Wii U. The company recently announced that the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had sold 48.41 million units worldwide.