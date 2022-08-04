Keywords Studios acquires Melbourne’s Mighty Games

International video game services provider Keywords Studios has deepened its reach into Australia with the acquisition of Melbourne-based studio Mighty Games. It’s now the third Australian studio to be snapped up by the company, following the major acquisitions of Tantalus and Wicked Witch.

Mighty Games, founded in 2013 by Hipster Whale and entertainment industry veterans, primarily develops ‘automated games testing solutions’ which utilise AI technology to test code, identify bugs and report errors on a 24/7 basis. The company employs 21 people, and supplies a range of clients with tools to quickly detect issues with game code.

It’s this propriety system and its potential impact that has attracted the attention of Keywords – although its games Shooty Skies Overdrive, Piffle, and Shooty Skies likely sweetened the deal.

‘We are delighted to welcome the Mighty Games team to Keywords and to be able to offer their

impressive automated game testing solutions and expertise to our clients,’ Bertrand Bodson, CEO of Keywords Studios said in a press release. ‘This acquisition is in line with our strategy to harness innovative technology to do more for our clients and remain at the forefront of our industry.’

Mighty Games is similarly enthusiastic about the investment and how it will aid the growth of the company.

‘Ben and I are looking forward to delivering strong growth with the support of Keywords and

helping to offer technology enabled Build and Test solutions to its global client base,’ Matt Ditton of Mighty Games said. ‘We see it as a strong cultural fit and we look forward to working closely with the wider Keywords’ group to drive the combined business forward.’

Keywords has strengthened its position in the local video games industry over the last 18 months, likely drawn by a rising profile on the global stage. With recent smash hit success stories coming out of Australia – Unpacking, The Forgotten City, Webbed and The Artful Escape, to name a few – global interest in talented local developers is only set to grow.