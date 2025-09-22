Kaizen Gaming and Betsson Group were among the top award winners at the conclusion of the SBC Summit Lisbon 2025.

In a ceremony hosted by former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar, a total of 37 winners from the gaming and sports betting industry were crowned at the MEO Arena in Lisbon.

It was the 12th year for the prestigious annual awards ceremony that honours the very best operators, affiliates and suppliers in the busniess.

Operator Awards

Kaizen Gaming landed two top gongs by retaining the award for Operator of the Year (Large) and being named Sportsbook Operator of the Year.

The GameTech giant is the operator of online casino and sportsbook brand Betano, which has a global reach across Europe, the Americas and Africa.

That is reflected in some of its prestigious partnerships in the world of football with the likes of Bayern Munich in Germany’s Bundesliga, Premier League Aston Villa, Portugal’s three most successful teams, Benfica, Porto and Sporting, Flamengo of Brazil and Argentina’s River Plate.

Casino Operator of the Year went to Betsson Group, the sports betting and online casino game supplier that holds regulated gaming licenses in 25 countries.

Betsson Group at SBS Awards 2025. Image: betssongroup.com

Its casino portfolio encompasses slots, table and live casino games from a vast range of suppliers together with its proprietary games that are available exclusively to Betsson users.

Other offerings include a variety of poker favourites, bingo, scratch cards and variations of table and dice games.

Vegas Legends was named Operator of the year (Medium) while 8888.bg to Operator of the year (Small) honours.

There were some familiar names in the categories reserved for rising stars in the industry, with BetMGM Europe named Rising Star in Casino and Boomerang as Rising Star in Sports Betting.

Novibet’s approach to iGaming was rewarded with the Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment award.

Supplier Awards

EveryMatrix completed a double, defending its 2024 award as Multi-Channel Supplier of the Year while also picking up the Socially responsible Initiative of the year award.

The iGaming software, solutions and content specialist operates the world’s largest aggregation platform, SlotMatrix and last week announced it had landed a global content aggregation deal with bet365.

Successful players in the online slots arena were recognised with Pragmatic Play taking the award for Slots Developer of the Year (Large).

The content provider is certified and licensed in over 40 jurisdictions and its single API can provide slots, live casino, bingo, virtual sports and sportsbook offerings.

BGaming took the honours in the Medium category while Kendoo was No 1 in the Small division.

Alea, the live data driven casino game aggregator, was named Aggregator of the Year, while BetConstruct became White Label Supplier of the Year.

BetConstruct at SBC Awards 2025. Image: betconstruct.com

There was another couple of double winners.

Swiss-based sports analytics firm Sportradar was top of the ratings for both Sports Data Product and Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product.

As a trusted partner of some of the world’s largest official sporting bodies, such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers nearly a million sports events a year.

Optimove also pulled off a double, being named Marketing & Services Provider of the Year and Acquisition & Retention Partner of the Year.

Wazdan’s mobile-first philosophy paid off as it collected the Innovation in Mobile title.

The iGaming content studio has over 250 games operational in more than 30 legislated markets and just this month announced a strategic partnership making its online slots available to UK players through Bally’s Interactive.

CEO Michael Imiolek said: “Winning the Innovation in Mobile award reaffirms our mobile-first approach.

“Our mission has always been to craft experiences that captivate players and deliver consistent, tangible growth for our partners.

“This recognition belongs to the entire Wazdan team, whose passion and expertise drive everything we achieve.”