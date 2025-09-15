EveryMatrix has signed what it describes as its largest ever global casino aggregation deal with UK betting giant bet365.

The partnership will see its aggregation platform, SlotMatrix, supply the online casino and sports betting app with exclusive games in addition to popular titles from over 40 external suppliers.

EveryMatrix is an iGaming software, solutions and content specialist and in SlotMatrix it operates the world’s largest aggregation platform, housing more than 37,000 games from over 350 global studios, along with online slots and casino games from its own Armadillo and Fantasma Studios.

Among the heaving portfolio, Fantasma launched the explosive bank-raiding slot Fortune Llama Hyper Heist at the start of September, while later this month Armadillo Studios will be unveiling jungle slot 20 Armadillos.

Through the content aggregation deal, bet365 will have access to more than 40 vendors in key regulated territories, including the UK, Germany, Mexico and the Netherlands, with expansion into further jurisdictions in the pipeline.

Fortune Llama Hyper Heist by Fantasma Studios

EveryMatrix’s Global Influence

In February of this year, EveryMatrix signed its first US games aggregation deal with betPARX, going live initially in New Jersey, with Pennsylvania and Michigan launches scaled in.

By doing so it became the first supplier to integrate and launch Evolution Gaming’s One Stop Shop range of games in the US.

The link with Evolution did not end there as two recent senior hires have both transferred over from the major player in the online casino industry.

Mark Hothersall was appointed Head of Business Development and Carl Gatt Baldacchino arrived as Head of Account Management, both with the remit to accelerate the commercial success of SlotMatrix by increasing in-house game development and adding the best third-party content available to its offering, while also ensuring there is a sleek and efficient customer service model in support.

The Malta-based developer opened a London office in May having expanded its presence in the UK by adding BetTom, The Palaces and Ken Howells to its list of partners.

Just last month, EveryMatrix announced it had joined the Corporación Iberoamericana de Loterías y Apuestas de Estado, the official branch of the World Lottery Association for 80 Hispanic American speaking countries, including Latin and Central America, Spain and Portugal.

The company’s latest figures show it has more than 1,500 employees across 15 offices in 15 countries, serving more than 300 customers globally.

20 Armadillos by Armadillo Studios

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO & co-founder EveryMatrix, said: “Today is very significant for the Group highlighting both just how much of a ‘must-have’ product SlotMatrix is for tier-1 brands across multiple markets and how far ahead it is compared to its rivals.

“We’re thrilled such a world-renowned brand such as bet365 has put their faith in us to drive their content strategy.

“SlotMatrix has truly come of age and, with an increased focus on ramping up our own games development and attracting even more premium vendors to the platform there really is no ceiling as to how far it can go.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to partner with EveryMatrix.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional products to our customers.”