Wazdan has announced a commercial partnership with Bally’s Interactive that will see its content made available to UK players.

The iGaming studio’s online casino games are being delivered through the Relax Gaming aggregation platform, a service which allows operators such as Bally’s to integrate third-party games into their own brand offerings.

The launch will see Bally’s UK-facing brands hosting 20 of Wazdan’s most popular online slots, including 36 Coins, Hot Slot: 777 Cash Out, Mighty Fish: Blue Marlin, and Mighty Wild: Panther Grand Platinum Edition.

Bally’s leading UK brands that will carry Wazdan’s games include Virgin Games, Jackpot Joy, BallyBet Casino, Rainbow Riches Casino, Double Bubble Bingo and Monopoly Casino.

36 Coins

The collaboration will also open up Wazdan’s player-favourite game mechanics to the UK audience, such as the Hold the Jackpot bonus game, Cash Infinity, Collect to Infinity, Sticky to Infinity and Cash Out.

Wazdan’s Rise In The iGaming Market

Having been founded in 2010, Wazdan now has has a portfolio of over 250 HTML5 games and the company releases around 40 new slots every year.

The iGaming developer is headquartered in Birkirkara, Malta and gained a UK Gambling Commission licence in 2017.

By 2021 it had expanded into the US, with its digital products available in New Jersey, Michigan and West Virginia, and today its innovative slots content is distributed to over 30 regulated markets globally.

Just this week, Wazdan was shortlisted in two categories at the American Gambling Awards 2025, receiving a nomination for Gaming Product of the Year for Mighty Wild Jaguar, while CEO Michal Imiolek has been put forward for C-Suite Gaming Executive of the Year.

Mighty Wild: Panther Grand Platinum Edition

Executive Reaction To The Deal

Andrzej Hyla, Chief Commercial Officer at Wazdan, declared that the firm had taken an important step by partnering with Bally’s Interactive to boost UK growth.

“We are thrilled to be live with Bally’s Interactive in the UK,” he said.

“This is a significant milestone for us, as it solidifies our commitment to expanding our presence in regulated markets.

“Partnering with a respected operator like Bally’s allows us to bring our innovative and engaging games to a broader audience.

“We are confident that their players will love the unique features and top-tier content we’ve become known for.”

Dezso Pazmany, Director of Product Operations at Bally’s Interactive, added: “Wazdan has a reputation for delivering high-quality and dynamic games, and we are delighted to add its content to our UK brands.

“We have every confidence that this leading portfolio, packed with standout features, will be a big hit with our players.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to offering the best and most diverse gaming experience to our customers.”