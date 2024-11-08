News

inZOI’s early access has been delayed to March 2025

It's not entirely unexpected for those who've been waiting for a new Sims 4 rival.
8 Nov 2024 9:06
Leah J. Williams
inzoi game sims rival life simulator

Image: KRAFTON

Krafton has officially delayed the early access launch of Sims rival inZOI to 28 March 2025, due to the need for more polish. inZOI had been tipped to arrive later in 2024, with much anticipation backing its arrival – particularly following the complete cancellation of another promising life sim, Paradox’s Life by You.

At the very least, inZOI is not cancelled. Rather, Krafton has acknowledged a “realisation” that the game needs more time to develop. In a post on Discord (shared by PC Gamer), game director Hyungjun “Kjun” Kim likened creating inZOI to raising a child.

“It is said that among primates, raising a human child to adulthood takes the longest time because humans must be prepared to endure and adapt to their ever-changing surroundings,” Kim said.

“The extra love and care that is required to properly nurture a child is how I see our journey with inZOI – a game that we will be nurturing together from its Early Access birth. This change in our release date represents our dedication to giving inZOI a stronger foundation, so we can embark on this journey together in the best way possible.”

Read: InZOI is aiming to be the next big Sims competitor

inZOI had been shared with the public at Gamescom 2024, and Krafton gathered much feedback from this experience. While it saw plenty of engagement, and Kim said it was “inspiring to see how people deeply connected with inZOI,” the response to the game’s demo also made clear the studio had a “responsibility” to “provide players with the most complete experience possible.”

In the months ahead, the inZOI team will focus on a range of gameplay areas that need attention, and strive to “create a game that truly captures the essence of life simulation.” There’s big plans for inZOI in the long term, and Krafton hopes it will grow as an ongoing game that fans can “enjoy for years to come.”

Krafton will continue to provide updates for fans awaiting news, as inZOI heads towards its new early access launch date of 28 March 2025. In the meantime, there’s always The Sims 4 and its newly-launched expansion pack, Life and Death, to tide life sim fans over.

Stay tuned for more news.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

