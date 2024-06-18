News

 > News > PC

Sims rival ‘Life by You’ has been cancelled by Paradox Interactive

Life by You was set to enter early access later in 2024.
18 Jun 2024
Leah J. Williams
life by you the sims rival game cancelled

PC

Image: Paradox Interactive

Share Icon

Paradox Interactive has officially cancelled Life by You, its long-delayed life simulator designed to rival The Sims. In a blog post, Mattias Lilja, Deputy CEO of Paradox Interactive called the move a “clear failure on Paradox’s part” as the game failed to meet the publisher’s and the community’s expectations.

The decision to cancel the game arrived during a late-stage game evaluation, where Paradox Interactive began to interrogate the the steps needed to hit early access. While Paradox previously announced the game was “ready” for its June 2024 release, it appears significant roadblocks were found in quality assessment.

Why did Paradox cancel Life by You?

With the game’s early access date approaching, Paradox made a judgement call, and flagged that more time would not improve Life by You. There were simply too many issues to address in development, and the road to release was “far too long and uncertain.”

Life by You had a number of strengths and the hard work of a dedicated team that went into realising them. However, when we come to a point where we believe that more time will not get us close enough to a version we would be satisfied with, then we believe it is better to stop,” Lilja said.

Read: Paradox’s Sims rival ‘Life by You’ has been delayed indefinitely

“This is obviously tough and disappointing for everyone who poured their time and enthusiasm into this project, especially when our decision comes so late in the process.”

What’s next for Paradox Interactive?

While Life by You was a promising title for Paradox Interactive, backed by excitement about its potential to “leave a mark” on the life simulator genre, work on the game will now cease entirely. With every announced delay for the game, Paradox reportedly saw improvements, but not enough to save it.

“At the end of the day, our job is to release games that are fun, interesting, and challenging for our players, and our every decision should be taken with that purpose in mind,” Lilja said.

In the wake of Life by You‘s outright cancellation, Lilja has promised Paradox Interactive will “take a long and hard look” at what led to this decision, and work towards making development processes and publisher check-ins “better” for everyone. “In the end, our mission remains the same, and we’ll continue to take whatever steps we need to do just that.”

Going forward, Paradox Interactive will leave Life by You behind, and focus on its other major projects, which include Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, Cities: Skylines 2, and more.

For now, it seems, the hope of a major Sims rival is once again dormant. With Life by You serving as a lesson, we may not see another attempt to innovate in the life sim genre for quite some time.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
habbo hotel origins sulake
?>
News

Habbo Hotel is getting a "classic" server based on a 2005 build

Habbo Hotel: Origins will allow nostalgic players to return to the roots of their childhood.

Leah J. Williams
alone in the dark reboot game release date
?>
News

Alone in the Dark reboot studio Pieces Interactive shut down

Pieces Interactive had been in operation since 2007.

Leah J. Williams
Nintendo Direct 2024
?>
News

Nintendo Direct returns in less than 24 hours

Here's how to watch the newly-announced Nintendo Direct.

Leah J. Williams
wizard with a gun galvanic games
?>
News

Wizard with a Gun studio Galvanic Games is shutting down

Galvanic Games is shutting down after nearly a decade in operation.

Leah J. Williams
armless samurai game uts student games showcase
?>
News

UTS Student Games Showcase returns in June 2024

The UTS Student Games Showcase will feature new and in-development works from Sydney-based game design students.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login