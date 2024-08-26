InZOI has taken the world by storm in recent weeks, thanks to the timed release of its character creator studio. Those who’ve jumped in have found an incredibly detailed system, with InZOI seemingly allowing for a high degree of customisation, and very realistic character builds. Many have compared the game to The Sims in approach, but have marvelled at how its Unreal Engine 5 base allows for more human “Zoi” characters, as compared to the more cartoonish models seen in The Sims 4.

But what is InZOI, and where did it come from? At GamesHub, we’ve been watching this title for some time. Here’s everything we’ve learned about it so far, and what to expect when it releases.

When does InZOI release?

At this stage, InZOI does not have a firm release date – although developer KRAFTON has announced a potential early access release for late 2024. The word potential is used here, in light of recent game delays, and to temper expectations.

It takes a long, long time to build a realistic life simulator like The Sims, and InZOI needs space to develop its polish and scope. While KRAFTON is uniquely positioned to pull this game off – it’s a very successful company with titles like PUBG: Battlegrounds under its purview – keen players should be patient for updates.

That goes doubly so in light of the recent cancellation of Life by You, which was cancelled by publisher Paradox Interactive due to the vast scope of work needed to complete it. InZOI has been in development for quite some time, but it’s a very ambitious game and will need ample time to be fully ready for release.

InZOI: Platforms

InZOI is expected to launch on PC via Steam, and it’s currently available to wishlist on this platform. A console version for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 is reportedly in the works, but it’ll turn up on PC first.

InZOI: Gameplay

InZOI is very much like The Sims in approach. It’s a single player game where you will create your very own “Zoi” avatar – resembling a human – and then set about creating your own stories by exploring a local town, forming relationships with other Zois, and taking part in activities.

“inZOI is a life simulation game where the player can alter any aspect of their world to create unique stories and experiences. Just like in the real world, you can find jobs to make a living while forming deep relationships through interactions,” Krafton says of the game. “You may face unexpected incidents and unlikely scenarios to feel all the emotions life has to offer.”

Read: Every major rival to The Sims currently in development

“Live the life of your dreams! inZOI provides a variety of creative tools, so that players can visualize the life they’ve always dreamed of.”

Customisation is a core focus of this game, with players able to create and dress up their Zoi any way they like, craft their own home living spaces, and let each of their characters pursue their own stories and dreams.

What to expect in InZOI‘s early access

In early access, InZOI will offer its robust character creation system, alongside early life simulation gameplay. It’s likely the basic framework of life in the game will be developed by its early access period – media and creators have already played a preview build that suggests as much – with players able to take their first steps into the world of the game, and begin forming their first relationships.

What early access will likely lack is gameplay “extras” – additional activities and features, more complex customisation, additional jobs and dialogue trees, additional neighbourhoods, and so on. Krafton has not detailed exactly how far into development the game will be before early access hits, but we can assume there will be plenty to explore while the game is in this form.

As with most early access releases, Krafton will slowly add new features to the game, expanding the potential of InZOI, and how players can live their new virtual lives.

Will InZOI have multiplayer?

At this stage, InZOI is being developed as a single player game, but Krafton is open to developing multiplayer features in future – likely well beyond the game’s early access period.

In an FAQ on its Discord, the team suggested it was “considering” multiplayer aspects, such as the ability to meet up with other players – but plans have not taken shape yet.

For more on the game, stay tuned to GamesHub.