Indie Live Expo returns with brand new game showcase in April 2025

Tune in to discover the latest and greatest upcoming indie games.
22 Jan 2025 14:23
Leah J. Williams
indie live expo april 2025

Image: Indie Live Expo

Indie Live Expo, the Japan-based digital showcase spotlighting new and innovative indie games, is officially returning on 13 April 2025. The news arrives as the team behind it celebrates 8.5 million global views for its annual Winter showcase, which featured over 100 game announcements, an awards show, and more.

Organisers are now gathering interest for the annual Spring showcase, with developers from around the world encouraged to submit their games for consideration. Traditionally, the Indie Live Expo is fantastic for revealing hidden gems, so it’s great for developers looking to be discovered by a brand new audience, and for keen players looking for unique, interesting games. To date, Indie Live Expo has featured over 2,900 video games, with each given their time to shine across various showcases.

As outlined, organisers will select 100 titles from those submitted, to create a show of new trailers, world premiers, gameplay reveals, news, and more. There’ll be new segments in the upcoming Indie Live Expo, as well as some returning favourites like the Indie Waves’ rapid-fire 15-second updates, and the Indie Spotlight’s deep dives.

Read: Aussie-made survival crafting game Delverium gets first demo

“The innovation that we regularly witness from the games participating in Indie Live Expo inspires us to continue improving the platform that we provide,” Ryuta Konuma, Founder and CEO, Ryu’s Office said in a press release. “We’re bringing more surprise segments to our upcoming showcase, providing more engaging opportunities for both developers and viewers. We aim to make our next event our best show to date!”

Notably, Indie Live Expo will arrive less than two weeks after Nintendo will reveal the Nintendo Switch 2. While it may be too early to call, it’s very likely that some games revealed during the Indie Live Expo will eventually make their way to this console, as the Nintendo Switch has traditionally been a very welcome platform for new indie games.

Those in a position to contribute to the upcoming Indie Live Expo will have until 11 February 2025 at 6:49 pm PT to submit their projects for consideration. Everyone else can sit back, relax, and look forward to seeing more when the showcase returns in April 2025.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

PC
