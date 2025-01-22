Aussie-made survival crafting game Delverium gets first demo

Brisbane-based studio Sagestone Games is gearing up for the launch of a major demo for Delverium, its brand new survival crafting adventure. As announced, this demo will officially launch on 7 February 2025 via Steam, giving players a first taste of what to expect, and what Delverium does differently.

At a glance, the game does feel fairly familiar, with a pixel aesthetic that has been likened to Stardew Valley. But the Delverium teams aims to be different, with survival sandbox gameplay inviting players to test their mettle either solo, or with up to three friends.

Notably, you can tackle the game’s challenges in local co-op mode, which is great news for folks who want a more social experience. While online co-op is all well and good, being able to communicate and strategise in real time is always a boon.

To stomp through the game, you’ll need to work on your crafting skills, creating items that’ll help you survive “high risk” dungeons filled with all manner of beasties and weirdness. Perfecting these skills will let you unlock an array of items including food, tools, weapons, armour, and building materials. You’ll even be able to create shelters for safety, in Minecraft style.

Read: Delverium is a new survival crafting sim from Aussie studio Sagestone Games

All the while, you’ll also need to be tending a farm by planting crops and seeds, and looking after animals. These mechanics feed back into the crafting system, allowing you to build up your weaponry and survival skills as you grow.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Those keen to check out the demo for Deliverium, to get a better sense of what’s in store, won’t have long to wait. You can now wishlist the game on Steam, and in just a few short days, the demo will be live for everyone.