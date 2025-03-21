Independent Games Festival (IGF) and GDCA 2025 award winners announced

The Independent Games Festival Awards (IGF) 2025, and the Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA) 2025, have both taken place at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, United States, with a host of well-deserving games and developers being celebrated.

During the IGF Awards, upcoming slice-of-life game Consume Me took out a range of accolades for its unique exploration of food, and the pressure facing young women growing up. At the GDC Awards, Balatro earned a range of awards, including Game of the Year, while game development pioneers Lucas Pope and Sam Lake were honoured with achievement awards.

Across both shows, it was fantastic to see games celebrated, with a vast of array of winners crowned, from mainstream AAA hits to compelling, unique indie games which should certainly be on your radar, if they aren’t already.

Here’s the full list of winners from both annual award shows.

Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2025 Award Winners

Best Student Game

A Dual Ascent (Mountain Toad Entertainment / Rubika Supinfogame)

DisplaceMen (Eversea Club / leafaleaves)

Growth Spurt: A Meandering Intermission into the Afterhours of a Miscalculation (Games for my Computer)

Slot Waste (Vinny Roca / pickpanpuck productions) – [WINNER]

The WereCleaner (Howlin’ Hugs / USC Games)

Year Unknown (Julian Heuser)

Audience Award

The WereCleaner (Howlin’ Hugs / USC Games) – [WINNER]

alt.ctrl.GDC Award

ChromaCorp (Art Center) – [WINNER]

Excellence in Audio

Anger Foot (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic) – [WINNER]

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

ODDADA (Sven Ahlgrimm, Mathilde Hoffmann, Bastian Clausdorff)

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Coal Supper / Panic)

Utopia Must Fall (Pixeljam)

Excellence in Design

Balatro (LocalThunk / Playstack)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Caves of Qud (Freehold Games / Kitfox Games)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder)

Pacific Drive (Ironwood Studios / Kepler Interactive)

Tactical Breach Wizards (Suspicious Developments) – [WINNER]

Excellence in Narrative

Caves of Qud (Freehold Games / Kitfox Games) – [WINNER]

Closer the Distance (Osmotic Studios / Skybound Games)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder)

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

No Case Should Remain Unsolved (Somi)

Excellence in Visual Arts

Children of the Sun (René Rother / Devolver Digital)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder)

Hauntii (Moonloop Games / Firestoke) – [WINNER]

Judero (Talha and Jack Co, J. King-Spooner, Talha Kaya)

Nine Sols (RedCandleGames)

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Coal Supper / Panic)

Nuovo Award

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder) – [WINNER]

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

Extreme Evolution: Drive to Divinity (Sam Atlas)

Ginger (Kevin Du / lizu ktap)

individualism in the dead-internet age: an anti-big tech asset flip shovelware rant manifesto (alienmelon)

Starship Home (Creature)

tapeçaria (tapestry) (mut/moochi (with help from plunderludics working group))

The Exit 8 (KOTAKE CREATE / Active Gaming Media Inc)

Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Caves of Qud (Freehold Games / Kitfox Games)

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder) – [WINNER]

Despelote (Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

INDIKA (Odd Meter / 11 bit studios)

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Coal Supper / Panic)

UFO 50 (Mossmouth)

Game Developers Choice (GDCA) 2025 Award Winners

Best Audio

Animal Well

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Best Debut

1000xRESIST

Animal Well

Balatro – [WINNER]

Pacific Drive

Tiny Glade

Best Design

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro – [WINNER]

Black Myth: Wukong

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Innovation Award

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro – [WINNER]

Black Myth: Wukong

UFO 50

Best Narrative

1000xRESIST

Black Myth: Wukong

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio – [WINNER]

Mouthwashing

Best Technology

Astro Bot – [WINNER]

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tiny Glade

Best Visual Art

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong – [WINNER]

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Social Impact

1000xRESIST

Astro Bot

Frostpunk 2

Life is Strange: Double Exposure – [WINNER]

Neva

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro – [WINNER]

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Audience Award

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – [WINNER]

Pioneer Award

Lucas Pope

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sam Lake