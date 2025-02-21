News

The GDC Awards will honour Sam Lake and Lucas Pope

Both have contributed pure art to the games industry.
21 Feb 2025 7:57
Leah J. Williams
Image: GDC

The annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDC Awards) will honour Sam Lake and Lucas Pope with dedicated awards given for their contributions to the games industry. Each year, the awards ceremony highlights the achievements of game developers around the world, with accolades given for art, music, design, development, and more. The two awards given to Lake and Pope are amongst the most prestigious in games.

As announced, Sam Lake will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates developers with a rich history in the games industry. Lake is well-known for his work at Remedy Entertainment, where he aided the creation of groundbreaking, innovative adventure games like Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and Control.

The accolade follows the release of Alan Wake 2, which has been widely praised as an impressive artistic achievement, as well as a tightly-designed horror game.

“Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Sam Lake is a respected writer and director in the video game industry, acting as a key creative force in dreaming up Remedy’s acclaimed games and stories,” the GDC team wrote of its award recipient. “Lake is renowned for his deep, layered storytelling and ability to meld together different mediums to create unique interactive experiences.”

Read: Alan Wake 2 Review – Save The Writer, Save The World

In addition to Sam Lake, developer Lucas Pope will also be honoured – he receives the Pioneer Award for his experimentations with unique game mechanics and narrative styles. Over the years, Pope has been recognised with a range of other awards for his work on Papers, Please, and Return of the Obra Dinn.

“Lucas Pope, recipient of this year’s Pioneer Award, is an independent game developer experimenting with the interactions of mechanics, narrative, and art,” GDC wrote. “Stumbling through 30 years of indie, serious, AAA and mobile titles, he has tried to make things that others don’t, exploring new genres and new ways of telling interesting stories. He is most well known as the creator of Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn, both of which are known for their innovative approach to storytelling and immersive gameplay.”

The GDC team has expressed great excitement about honouring these recipients for their contributions to games, and particularly for being able to elevate the ways they “push the boundaries” of video games for “transcendent narrative structures, complex moral questions and evocative gameplay.”

Both Lake and Pope will be given their awards during the annual GDC Awards, which are set to take place on 19 March 2025.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

