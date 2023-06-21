ID@Xbox game showcase set for July 2023

Xbox has announced a team-up with entertainment publication IGN to host a new iteration of the ID@Xbox Showcase on 11 July 2023. As is tradition, the showcase will shine a spotlight on new and upcoming independently-developed video games with fresh trailers, announcements, and reveals.

This year’s showcase will also coincide with the annual ID@Xbox Summer Game Demo Fest, which will include hands-on previews of upcoming games. Demos will be available from 11-17 July 2023, with everyone able to jump in and download them for a quick bite of gameplay.

So far, titles included in the showcase have not been revealed – but fresh details will likely be sprinkled over the coming weeks. Last year’s ID@Xbox showcase was a lively affair, with new looks at Immortality, WrestleQuest, Cursed to Golf, Escape Academy, Voidtrain, and more.

Read: ID@Xbox Showcase 2022: Every major game announcement

Expect the same level of prestige and flair in this year’s show.

How to watch the ID@Xbox Showcase in July 2023

This year’s ID@Xbox Showcase will air on 11 July 2023, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you’ll be able to tune in around the world:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (12 July)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (12 July) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (12 July)

– 5:00 am NZST (12 July) United States – 10:00 am PST | 1:00 pm EST (11 July)

– 10:00 am PST | 1:00 pm EST (11 July) United Kingdom – 6:00 pm BST | 5:00 pm GMT (11 July)

The show will air live on a number of major channels, including on IGN and its Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok, and YouTube channels. Reveals will also go live on the Xbox Wire blog following the show, so you’ll be able to catch up on all the news whether you’re awake to tune in or not.

Stay tuned for all the latest announcements from the ID@Xbox Showcase in July 2023.