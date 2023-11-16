News

 > News > Business

Humble Games announces significant layoffs

Humble Games reportedly requires a "restructure" to ensure its long-term success.
16 Nov 2023
Leah J. Williams
humble games layoffs

Business

Image: Humble

Share Icon

Humble Games is the latest company to announce layoffs, amidst major changes within the global games industry. These layoffs were initially reported by Sports Illustrated, and were later confirmed by Humble itself, which issued a statement about a needed “restructure” at the company.

Notably, it did not confirm the number of staff laid off, nor an exact reason for the layoffs beyond shifting “trends” in the games industry.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for Humble Games and we can confirm that we had to say goodbye to valued colleagues,” Humble told SI. “Like many companies this year, we have experienced trends that required this restructure in order to ensure our long-term success.”

“It’s especially worth noting that everyone impacted by these changes are talented, dedicated individuals who made a huge impact. Humble Games remains focused and committed to working with amazing indie developers to bring their experiences to players around the world in the years ahead.”

Read: Amazon cuts over 180 jobs in its gaming division

Per details shared by laid off employees, the news of layoffs was delivered in a team meeting on Monday, 13 November, with “lots of folks” being impacted. Sports Illustrated was able to confirm “several” staff losing their jobs via LinkedIn, but was not able to determine the full scope of changes at Humble Games – nor whether the layoffs will impact future plans at the company.

Regardless, Humble Games has now joined a long list of game companies that have initiated layoffs in 2023. So far, companies including UbisoftMedia MoleculeBlizzardTeam17EACD Projekt RedRiot GamesAmazonAscendant StudiosPrivate Division, 2KVolitionFiraxisTelltale GamesCrystal DynamicsEpic Games, and Digital Extremes have all made cuts, with more than 6,000 positions disappearing as a result of changes.

Our thoughts are with those at Humble Games impacted by the company’s recent layoffs.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Mobile News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
baldur's gate 3 review pc steam
?>
News

Baldur's Gate 3 for Xbox will release in December 2023

Larian Studios has announced a firm release window for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox consoles.

Leah J. Williams
hello kitty island adventure sanrio sunblink
?>
News

Apple App Store Award 2023: Finalists announced

Apple has revealed the finalists of its 2023 App Store Awards, with a range of mobile games nominated.

Leah J. Williams
playstation plus game catalog november 2023
?>
News

PaRappa the Rapper 2 is coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

PlayStation Plus is getting a fresh new array of games including Teardown, Dragon's Dogma, and PaRappa the Rapper 2.

Leah J. Williams
wonder woman monolith
?>
News

Monolith's Wonder Woman game may have live service elements

A new job listing has seemingly hinted at live service elements for the upcoming Wonder Woman video game.

Leah J. Williams
Star Wars: The Old Republic Asia Pacific Server
?>
News

Star Wars: The Old Republic finally adds Asia Pacific servers, 12 years later

The new server for Bioware's Star Wars: The Old Republic will be located in Sydney, Australia.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login