Humble Games announces significant layoffs

Humble Games is the latest company to announce layoffs, amidst major changes within the global games industry. These layoffs were initially reported by Sports Illustrated, and were later confirmed by Humble itself, which issued a statement about a needed “restructure” at the company.

Notably, it did not confirm the number of staff laid off, nor an exact reason for the layoffs beyond shifting “trends” in the games industry.

“Yesterday was a difficult day for Humble Games and we can confirm that we had to say goodbye to valued colleagues,” Humble told SI. “Like many companies this year, we have experienced trends that required this restructure in order to ensure our long-term success.”

“It’s especially worth noting that everyone impacted by these changes are talented, dedicated individuals who made a huge impact. Humble Games remains focused and committed to working with amazing indie developers to bring their experiences to players around the world in the years ahead.”

Per details shared by laid off employees, the news of layoffs was delivered in a team meeting on Monday, 13 November, with “lots of folks” being impacted. Sports Illustrated was able to confirm “several” staff losing their jobs via LinkedIn, but was not able to determine the full scope of changes at Humble Games – nor whether the layoffs will impact future plans at the company.

Regardless, Humble Games has now joined a long list of game companies that have initiated layoffs in 2023. So far, companies including Ubisoft, Media Molecule, Blizzard, Team17, EA, CD Projekt Red, Riot Games, Amazon, Ascendant Studios, Private Division, 2K, Volition, Firaxis, Telltale Games, Crystal Dynamics, Epic Games, and Digital Extremes have all made cuts, with more than 6,000 positions disappearing as a result of changes.

Our thoughts are with those at Humble Games impacted by the company’s recent layoffs.