Nintendo DS classic Hotel Dusk could be returning

Nintendo has filed a new trademark for Hotel Dusk: Room 215, the 2007 Nintendo DS classic from developer Cing. As spotted by GameSpark (via VGC), the new trademark, filed by the Japan Patent Office, refers specifically to “Hotel Dusk Room 215,” the first game in the Hotel Dusk duology.

As noted by VGC, Nintendo already holds trademarks for Wish Room (the game’s Japanese name) and Last Window: Mayonaka no Yakusoku (the Japanese name of the Wish Room/Hotel Dusk sequel), but this is seemingly a new trademark for the Western translation.

It’s sparked plenty of intrigue, and assumptions that Nintendo could be working on a remake or remaster of this particular game. Given how well-received it was on launch, and that it’s widely regarded as a cult classic for the Nintendo DS, its return would certainly make sense.

It’s also worth noting Nintendo recently brought back Cing’s other most popular franchise, Another Code, in the 2024 Recollection remake for Nintendo Switch. This particular release paired Another Code: Two Memories with its sequel, Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories, telling the complete story.

Should Nintendo be planning to remake Hotel Dusk: Room 215, it would present a novel opportunity to also re-release this game’s sequel, Last Window: The Secret of Cape West. While this game was released in Japan and Europe, it never received a wider global launch, as Cing filed for bankruptcy swiftly after launch.

Read: Another Code aka Trace Memory is getting a Nintendo Switch remaster

At this stage, there’s no further details available about Nintendo ‘s new trademark filing, but its existence has certainly caused a stir for fans of Hotel Dusk. Should the franchise be readying for a return, those who haven’t played it are in for a wild ride.

In this adventure, you are Kyle Hyde, a former detective who must return to this life to discover the mysteries behind the disappearance of his former partner. In his quest for answers, he finds himself in Hotel Dusk, where winding corridors reveal their own sets of mysteries. Like Another Code, the game requires you to discover and investigate clues, and chat to people to determine truth.

While the game did lean heavily into the Nintendo DS’ unique touch screen mechanics, clamshell design, and other unique console features, there’s still plenty of mileage in a possible remake or remaster. Hotel Dusk: Room 215 features a solid and clever plot with plenty of mysteries to untangle, and it has a unique visual style that still stands out.