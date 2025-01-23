News

 > News > Board Games

Horrified is getting a Dungeons & Dragons spin-off

Get ready to fight a Beholder, a Mind Flayer, and a Gelatinous Cube all at once.
23 Jan 2025 10:33
Leah J. Williams
horrified dungeons and dragons

Board Games

Image: Ravensburger / Wizards of the Coast

Share Icon

One of GamesHub‘s all-time favourite strategy board games, Horrified, is getting a brand new Dungeons & Dragons spin-off introducing monsters from the classic fantasy franchise. The new game from Ravensburger was announced during the London Toy Fair, with its cover artwork shown off, and more details teased for the future.

For those unfamiliar, the base version of Horrified tasks you with defeating the Universal Monsters (Dracula, Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and The Bride, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon) by roaming across a board, collecting items, pursuing research, and solving puzzles. Along the way, you also need to rescue wandering citizens of your town, to ensure your danger level remains steady, and the fewest amount of people are murdered before the day is saved.

Other variants on Horrified American Monsters, Greek Monsters, World of Monsters – introduced new monsters to battle, each with their own abilities, while also tweaking gameplay slightly.

In the case of the upcoming Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons, we know the game is inspired by the base version, but it will also include a D20 to shake up gameplay. This was revealed to Polygon by Mike Mulvihill, game development manager at Ravensburger.

“Anyone who knows anything about Dungeons & Dragons knows how essential a d20 is to gameplay, so when the opportunity for us to create a Horrified game with D&D monsters came to us, we knew what we had to do,” Mulvihill said. “It is an honour to merge the historical and awesome worlds and themes of Dungeons & Dragons with the immersive cooperative play that we crafted with Horrified. We believe we have created a board game that will please both dedicated fan bases.”

Read: 14 great co-op board games for two players

As announced, there will be four main monsters in this version of Horrified, one of which is a Beholder. As far as we can tell, that’s the only monster that’s been announced so far, but we can make a few guesses about what the other inclusions will be.

A Gelatinous Cube seems likely, for example, as does a Mind Flayer – but that’s only going off the most “iconic” monsters of the D&D series. There’s certainly plenty of other options that would make for worthy rivals on the battlefield.

Whatever the case, this title is certainly on the GamesHub radar.

Ravensburger has announced the game will release in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere] and will be priced at USD $29.99. Based on our experiences, these games do tend to take some time getting out of the US, but there’s usually an online marketplace or two that will stock them for those outside the region. Keep an eye out if you’re keen for the next chapter in the Horrified story.

If you’re looking for more board games to explore, check out our guides:

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
celeste studio earthblade
?>
News

Celeste studio cancels upcoming project, Earthblade

After more than four years in development, Earthblade is no more.

Leah J. Williams
paper mario thousand year door glaad
?>
News

Paper Mario gets GLAAD Media Award nomination

Life is Strange: Double Exposure and Dragon Age: The Veilguard have also been given nods.

Leah J. Williams
dragon age the veilguard ea
?>
News

Dragon Age: The Veilguard reportedly underperformed on expectations

EA has recently adjusted its projected bookings for the fiscal year.

Leah J. Williams
astro bot game of the year gameshub 2024
?>
News

New York Game Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Astro Bot has taken out the top prize, as well as other accolades.

Leah J. Williams
vampire: the masquerade bloodlines 2 chinese room
?>
News

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been rated in South Korea

Could we see more about Bloodlines 2 shortly?

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login