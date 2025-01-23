Horrified is getting a Dungeons & Dragons spin-off

One of GamesHub‘s all-time favourite strategy board games, Horrified, is getting a brand new Dungeons & Dragons spin-off introducing monsters from the classic fantasy franchise. The new game from Ravensburger was announced during the London Toy Fair, with its cover artwork shown off, and more details teased for the future.

For those unfamiliar, the base version of Horrified tasks you with defeating the Universal Monsters (Dracula, Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and The Bride, The Invisible Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon) by roaming across a board, collecting items, pursuing research, and solving puzzles. Along the way, you also need to rescue wandering citizens of your town, to ensure your danger level remains steady, and the fewest amount of people are murdered before the day is saved.

Other variants on Horrified – American Monsters, Greek Monsters, World of Monsters – introduced new monsters to battle, each with their own abilities, while also tweaking gameplay slightly.

In the case of the upcoming Horrified: Dungeons & Dragons, we know the game is inspired by the base version, but it will also include a D20 to shake up gameplay. This was revealed to Polygon by Mike Mulvihill, game development manager at Ravensburger.

“Anyone who knows anything about Dungeons & Dragons knows how essential a d20 is to gameplay, so when the opportunity for us to create a Horrified game with D&D monsters came to us, we knew what we had to do,” Mulvihill said. “It is an honour to merge the historical and awesome worlds and themes of Dungeons & Dragons with the immersive cooperative play that we crafted with Horrified. We believe we have created a board game that will please both dedicated fan bases.”

As announced, there will be four main monsters in this version of Horrified, one of which is a Beholder. As far as we can tell, that’s the only monster that’s been announced so far, but we can make a few guesses about what the other inclusions will be.

A Gelatinous Cube seems likely, for example, as does a Mind Flayer – but that’s only going off the most “iconic” monsters of the D&D series. There’s certainly plenty of other options that would make for worthy rivals on the battlefield.

Whatever the case, this title is certainly on the GamesHub radar.

Ravensburger has announced the game will release in Summer 2025 [Northern Hemisphere] and will be priced at USD $29.99. Based on our experiences, these games do tend to take some time getting out of the US, but there’s usually an online marketplace or two that will stock them for those outside the region. Keep an eye out if you’re keen for the next chapter in the Horrified story.

